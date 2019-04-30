MoleSafe USA Launches Creative, Interactive Challenge for Skin Cancer Awareness Month

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MoleSafe USA, LLC, the provider of the Skin Surveillance Program (SSP), "The world's most thorough skin surveillance program for the early detection of skin cancer, primarily melanoma," today announced that it will launch an interactive, online "Spot the Melanoma Challenge" wherein participants are presented with the difficulties of detecting skin cancer that is not always apparent to even the most trained eye. The challenge is designed to educate the greater community as to the importance of regular skin exams and the fact that one in five people will get skin cancer in their lifetime. Skin cancer, such as melanoma, can appear at any time in a person's life and the risk increases as you age. The good news is that if it's detected early, it's almost always treatable.

"As a key player in the industry, we fully support 'Skin Cancer Awareness Month' in May and are excited to launch this interactive and educational campaign to help spread awareness of the risks of skin cancer," says Kevin Sheridan, CEO MoleSafe. "Hopefully, our fun interactive challenge will inspire people to get a checkup for themselves, their friends, family or colleagues.

"At MoleSafe we pride ourselves on being an innovative, caring company that makes life-saving skin surveillance technology available to all those at risk of skin cancer. Our goal is to protect and improve their quality of life," says Dr. Mark D Kaufmann, Chief Medical Officer, MoleSafe USA. "There are over 1,250,000 individuals who have been diagnosed with melanoma in the USA and millions who are considered high risk for melanoma. Our world-class SSP combines total body photography with clinical and dermoscopic imaging of moles/lesions, allowing MoleSafe to more accurately distinguish between benign lesions and those suspicious enough to warrant a biopsy. Most importantly, the evaluation is undertaken by a team of board-certified dermatologists who are pigmented lesion experts."

"At MoleSafe we work with dermatologists and primary care physicians to make the MoleSafe SSP available to the millions of patients that have been diagnosed with skin cancer or are at high risk of developing skin cancer. Early detection not only saves lives but will lower overall health care costs," remarks Kaufmann.

MoleSafe's "Spot the Melanoma Challenge" will be launched on April 30 online at www.molesafe.com/melanoma-challenge. As a part of the program, participants are placed into a draw to win a $1,000 vacation gift voucher.

MoleSafe USA

MoleSafe is the leader in advanced skin screening diagnostic services through our exclusive Skin Surveillance Program (SSP). Combining the latest technology in total body photography, serial digital dermoscopic imaging (SDDI) and expert diagnosis by world-renowned dermatologists, the SSP has the accuracy to reveal changes in a patient's skin to detect skin cancer at the earliest possible stage for fast, effective treatment. Patients can visit a skin care clinic in New York including a MoleSafe skin care clinic in Long Island, or a MoleSafe skin care clinic located in New Jersey. For more information about MoleSafe, please visit www.molesafe.com.

PRESS CONTACT:

KEVIN SHERIDAN

CEO, MoleSafe USA

Ksheridan@Molesafe.com

Office: 1-877-665-3723

Direct: 908-838-0339

Cell: 973-432-2725

