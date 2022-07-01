Mollie and Xentral join forces to smoothen E-commerce payments and ERP processes

Mollie and Xentral now offer an integrated solution. The combined tech stack of ERP and PSP is a significant growth driver for e-commerce companies.

AMSTERDAM and AUGSBURG, Germany, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mollie, one of the fastest growing payment service providers in Europe, and Xentral, the German thought leader in lean ERP systems, are launching their collaboration with immediate effect. In the process, scale-up Xentral will integrate Mollie's comprehensive payment services into its multichannel ERP platform. The partnership between the two e-commerce tech leaders creates a solution for SMEs that makes both the payment and order management process easier and smoother, significantly supporting the growth of numerous e-commerce businesses. The new service is available immediately to all current and future customers of Mollie and Xentral.

"Automated processes between e-commerce platforms, warehouses and accounting systems have long been standard. That's why it's important to use a payment service provider (PSP) that is also directly integrated with an ERP system," explains Annett Polaszewski-Plath, Managing Director DACH at Mollie. "The partnership is based on concrete customer requirements. In addition, both companies share similar visions: Mollie wants to simplify the payment process for small and medium-sized businesses, while Xentral centralizes all business operations in one platform for precisely these companies, making them as simple and streamlined as possible."

Merchants benefit from the partnership in several ways: they save time and have a better overview of cash flow and their merchandise management. At the same time, their own customers are offered the most common payment methods in Europe.

Stephanie Richheimer, VP Sales & Partnerships of Xentral and Ex-Mollie underlines: "Xentral and Mollie are both pioneers in simplifying complex processes for innovative e-commerce companies. In doing so, each of the two companies has a unique focus: fast-growing e-commerce businesses are made easily scalable by Xentral, and with the integration of Mollie, challenges in connecting disparate payment services are now a thing of the past."

Mollie is a pioneer in the payments industry and one of Europe's fastest-growing payment service providers (PSP). Founded in 2004, the firm facilitates companies of all sizes to scale and grow with an easy-to-use payments API that offers multiple payment methods. Mollie's mission is to simplify complex financial services to become the world's most loved PSP.

Mollie has over 130,000 customers and an international team of more than 700 employees. It has offices across Europe, including Amsterdam, Lisbon, London, Paris, and Munich.

Xentral is a lean ERP cloud software that bundles business processes in one place for startups and SMBs - from e-commerce to warehousing and production to fulfillment and accounting. Xentral takes the hurdle of daily repetitive tasks away from its customers and creates an environment in which companies can grow safely and sustainably.

