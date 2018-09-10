Molly Maid® Grants Homeowners' Wishes, Offers a Chance to Win Free Home Cleanings This Holiday Season

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season is here, and in addition to the fun-filled times with friends and family, the hustle of shopping, hosting and cleaning can be exhausting! Molly Maid LLC, a Neighborly® company, is offering a chance to win a $250 gift certificate toward a home cleaning to help with your busy to-do list! The expert, residential cleaning franchise is hoping to ease holiday stress during its annual "Holiday Clean Home Giveaway."

For those looking to win the gift of a clean home and a Roomba®, simply "Like" the Molly Maid® Facebook® page at: https://contest.app.do/molly-maid-holiday-giveaway and complete the required Entry Form for your chance to win. All entries for the "Holiday Clean Home Giveaway" should be entered beginning Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018 and will be accepted through Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. One lucky grand prize winner will receive with a Roomba® and a $250 Molly Maid gift certificate to celebrate the season. Three second prize winners will each receive one $250 Molly Maid gift certificate to be used at participating independently owned and operated U.S. Molly Maid franchise locations. For more information, view the Official Sweepstakes Rules on the contest entry page.

"Having Molly Maid® franchisees' home service professionals clean your home can alleviate some of the stress a jam-packed holiday schedule can bring," said Molly Maid LLC President Mary Kay Liston. "By removing a household chore, the hope is for the busy holiday season to be enjoyed with free time to enjoy all the things that matter most."

Know someone who would love a break from housecleaning for the holidays? Enter our giveaway for your chance to win. Molly Maid® gift certificates are available for purchase at www.mollymaid.com/gift-certificates.aspx.

About Molly Maid®

Molly Maid LLC, a Neighborly® company, is a residential cleaning franchisor whose independently owned and operated franchisees clean more than 1.7 million U.S. homes annually. Franchising since 1984, there are more than 480 independently owned and operated Molly Maid® units operating in the United States. Acquired by Neighborly® in 2015, Molly Maid is part of a community of home service experts, leveraging Neighborly's nearly 3,500 professional home service experts across 14 brands in the U.S. and Canada with a unique direct service function that provides consumers assistance with nearly all aspects of their home care needs. Neighborly brands include: Aire Serv®, Five Star Painting®, Glass Doctor®, Portland Glass®, Molly Maid®, Mr. Appliance®, Mr. Electric®, Mr. Handyman®, Mr. Rooter®, Protect Painters®, Rainbow International®, Window Genie®, Mosquito Joe® and The Grounds Guys®. Additional information about Neighborly can be found at www.GetNeighborly.com. For more information about Molly Maid, visit www.mollymaid.com and to learn about franchising opportunities with Molly Maid, visit https://franchise.mollymaid.com.

Media Contact: Leah Cotton, Fishman PR, (847) 945-1300 or lcotton@fishmanpr.com

SOURCE Molly Maid