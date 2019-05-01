Molly Maid® is Maid for Moms this Mother's Day

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This Mother's Day, Molly Maid, a Neighborly company and the nation's leading residential cleaning franchise, is giving hard-working moms the gift they truly deserve – the gift of time. For five years and counting, the franchise is offering the chance to win Molly Maid gift certificates. The "Maid for Moms" sweepstakes will award winners with gift certificates that can be used to give mom some time off as someone else cleans her home.

Molly Maid is awarding one grand prize winner with a Roomba and a $250 Molly Maid gift certificate to be used on their moms this Mother's Day. Three runners up winners will each receive a $250 Molly Maid gift certificate. To learn more about the "Maid for Moms" sweepstakes, visit www.facebook.com/MollyMaid. Participants can enter the contest at https://contest.app.do/mother-s-day-giveaway-2518937. Entries are now being accepted through Sunday, May 12, 2019 at 11:59 p.m.

"Mother's Day is a time to give back to all of the moms out there who spend their days working for others," said Molly Maid President Mary Kay Liston. "At Molly Maid, we want moms to be able to enjoy a clean home without sacrificing time to do what she loves. We are excited for this year's "Maid for Moms" sweepstakes and the opportunity to surprise moms with the gift of time and a clean home.

To provide mom with the some time off and a spotless home any time of the year, Molly Maid gift certificates are available for purchase at www.mollymaid.com/gift-certificates/. Visit the Molly Maid website to review this year's contest rules.

About Molly Maid®

Molly Maid LLC, a Neighborly® company, is a residential cleaning franchisor whose independently owned and operated franchisees clean more than 1.7 million U.S. homes annually. Franchising since 1984, there are more than 480 independently owned and operated Molly Maid® units operating in the United States. Acquired by Neighborly® in 2015, Molly Maid is part of a community of home service experts, leveraging Neighborly's nearly 3,500 professional home service experts across 14 brands in the U.S. and Canada with a unique direct service function that provides consumers assistance with nearly all aspects of their home care needs. Neighborly brands include: Aire Serv®, Five Star Painting®, Glass Doctor®, Portland Glass®, Molly Maid®, Mr. Appliance®, Mr. Electric®, Mr. Handyman®, Mr. Rooter®, Protect Painters®, Rainbow International®, Window Genie®, Mosquito Joe® and The Grounds Guys®. Additional information about Neighborly can be found at www.GetNeighborly.com. For more information about Molly Maid, visit www.mollymaid.com and to learn about franchising opportunities with Molly Maid, visit https://franchise.mollymaid.com.

Media Contact: Lindsey Harrison, Fishman PR, 847-945-1300 or lharrison@fishmanpr.com

SOURCE Molly Maid

Related Links

http://www.mollymaid.com

