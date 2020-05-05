Molly Maid® is Maid for Moms this Mother's Day

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This Mother's Day, Molly Maid, a Neighborly company and the nation's leading residential cleaning franchise, is giving hard-working moms the gift they truly deserve – the gift of time. For the sixth year, the franchise is offering the chance for moms across the nation to win Molly Maid gift certificates. The "Maid for Moms" sweepstakes will award five winners with gift certificates that can be used to give mom some time off as someone else cleans her home.

Molly Maid is awarding five winners with a $500 Molly Maid gift certificate for use now, or to save for later. Participants can enter the contest at https://neighborly-brands.app.do/maid-for-moms. Entries are being accepted now through May 20, 2020 at 11:59 p.m.

"Across the world we have been staying at home and parents across the nation have been working overtime," said Molly Maid President Mary Kay Liston. "At Molly Maid, we want moms to be able to enjoy a clean home. We are excited for this year's 'Maid for Moms' sweepstakes and the opportunity to surprise moms with the gift of time and a clean home."

To provide mom with some time off and a spotless home any time of the year, Molly Maid gift certificates are available for purchase at www.mollymaid.com/gift-certificates/. For the full sweepstakes contest rules go to https://www.mollymaid.com/documents/pdfs/MOLLY_MAID_Mothers_Day_Giveaway_Official_Rules_2020.pdf

About Molly Maid®

Molly Maid® is a residential cleaning franchise that cleans more than 1.7 million U.S. homes annually. Franchising since 1984, there are more than 490 Molly Maid units operating in the United States. Acquired in 2015, Molly Maid is part of Neighborly®, the world's largest home services franchisor of 24 service brands (including Neighborly umbrella service brand) and 3,900 franchise owners serving 9 million+ customers in nine countries, focused on repairing, maintaining and enhancing homes and businesses. Molly Maid established the Ms. Molly Foundation in 1996 to raise awareness and support for victims of domestic violence. Neighborly brands are found at www.GetNeighborly.com. For more information about Molly Maid, visit www.mollymaid.com. To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly, click here.

Media Contact: Rachel Shaykin, Fishman PR, 847-945-1300 or [email protected]

SOURCE Molly Maid

