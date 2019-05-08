Mölnlycke to Celebrate 30 Years of Safetac® Technology at Spring SAWC Conference

NORCROSS, GA., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mӧlnlycke® will celebrate a major milestone in the advancement of wound care technology at the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care Spring meeting (SAWC Spring) May 7-11 in San Antonio, TX.

Thirty years ago, Mӧlnlycke introduced its proprietary Safetac® technology to address both the significant pain patients suffer at dressing changes and trauma caused to a wound by other types of adhesives. Three billion dressings later, proprietary Safetac technology has become the standard for all wound care dressings today and is supported by 531 evidence pieces, including five systematic reviews/meta-analyses and 39 randomized controlled trials.[1]

"Before Safetac technology was introduced, the majority of patients with wounds identified dressing change as the most painful aspect of their care," said Randy Schwartz, Vice President of Marketing at Mölnlycke Health Care. "From the very first product with Safetac, Mepitel®, to the most recent, Mepilex® Border Flex, which features a unique combination of both Safetac and Flex Technology, Mölnlycke has led the way in advancing innovation in the advanced dressing market."

Safetac technology is a silicone adhesive that is clinically proven to cause less pain at removal[2] and trauma to the wound. While other adhesives stick to the top of the skin's surface, Safetac molds to the skin's uneven surface. This molding action is the secret to why Safetac technology is so effective at minimizing pain to the patient, and trauma to the wound and surrounding skin. Safetac also seals the edges of the wound to protect against leakage and maceration.[3]

Mölnlycke will have special activities celebrating Safetac technology at booth #207 throughout SAWC in addition to featuring the following products: Mepilex Border Flex, Exufiber® Ag+ and Mepilex® Border Sacrum.

Professional Education Opportunities

During SAWC, Mölnlycke is sponsoring a breakfast symposium on "Novel Technology for Advanced Wound Dressings: Early Clinical Experience" on Thursday, May 9, from 7:30-9:00 AM. Renowned wound care expert Robert Kirsner, MD, PhD will lead the symposium which features Oscar Alvarez, PhD; Paul Chadwick, DPM; and Hadar Lev-Tov, MD, MAS, who will discuss their clinical experience with Mӧlnlycke's innovative wound care dressings. Because space is limited, advanced registration is required and can be completed on the SAWC website after attendees have registered for the conference.

In addition, Mepilex Border Flex will be the focus of a poster presentation titled "Study First: Driving the Case for Improving Hospital Wound Care" EBP-014 by Leigh Porzel Tyson.

Featured Products

Mepilex Border Flex was specifically engineered to support fewer dressing changes, reducing dressing costs and waste, while creating an optimal healing environment. One reason for frequent dressing changes is the lack of adherence, especially on areas prone to movement. Mepilex Border Flex follows the body's natural curves and movements. Its proprietary Flex Technology has been shown to be more conformable than other dressings,[4] and to support longer wear time. Mölnlycke's proprietary Flex Technology provides 360-degree flexibility and unique conformability. Mepilex Border Flex was introduced at SAWC Fall 2018.

Exufiber Ag+ with Hydrolock® technology is a sterile non-woven gelling fiber dressing that can be used to manage a wide range of exuding wounds including cavity wounds, leg and foot ulcers, pressure ulcers and surgical wounds. When it comes into contact with wound exudate, Exufiber transforms into a gel that locks in exudate and facilitates moist wound healing and ease of removal in one piece during dressing changes.[5] Exufiber Ag+ has a rapid antimicrobial action for sustained protection against a broad range of Gram negative and Gram positive bacteria, is proven to kill 99 percent of fungus within 24 hours (in vitro) and may reduce odor.[6]

Mepilex Border Sacrum is a five-layer foam dressing for pressure ulcer prevention and management of sacral wounds. Mepilex® Border Sacrum features proprietary Deep Defense™ technology, providing an optimal balance of strength and flexibility. Each of the unique five layers serves a specific purpose in pressure ulcer prevention, adding to the dressing's strength, durability and absorbency.[7] No other dressing on the market exhibits these same properties – or the published, peer-reviewed results – in pressure ulcer prevention.[8] Only Mepilex Border dressings have over 80 evidence pieces to support their effectiveness in preventing pressure ulcers. The cost effectiveness of Mepilex Border Sacrum is supported by several clinical studies, including real-world health economic evidence showing a $77 reduction in per patient treatment costs in a cohort of 1.03m patients.[9]

