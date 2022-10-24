Molten Sulfur Market to record USD 154.48 Mn; Driven by growing demand from diverse applications -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Molten Sulfur Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 154.48 million between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.27% during the forecast period. To estimate the size of the market, Technavio has tracked the recent trends and developments in the diversified chemicals industry. Some of the factors considered in estimating the market size include the demand from end-user industries, the shift in production from developed markets to developing markets, restrictions on chemical products in China, and investments by end-user industries among others. Understand how the purchase of the report can have a direct impact on your revenue. Download Free Sample PDF Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Molten Sulfur Market 2022-2026

Global Molten Sulfur Market: Key Growth Driver

The market is primarily driven by the growing demand for molten sulfur from diverse applications. Sulfur is extensively used in a wide range of end-user applications such as chemical manufacturing, metal processing, paper and pulp, automotive, textile processing, and paints and pigments applications. In the metal industry, molten sulfur is used in the oil refining industry, steel industry, and extraction processes of non-ferrous metals. In the pulp and paper industry, molten sulfur is used for chlorine dioxide generation, tall oil splitting, and pH adjustments. Molten sulfur acts as both an oxidizing and dehydrating agent. The increasing use of molten sulfur in many such end-user applications is driving the growth of the market.

Global Molten Sulfur Market: Key Vendors

Akzo Nobel NV

Chevron Corp.

Compania Espanola de Petroleos SA

Eidon Ionic Minerals

H.J.Baker and Bro LLC

Kuwait National Petroleum Co.

Marathon Petroleum Corp.

Martin Midstream Partners LP

Montana Sulphur and Chemical Co

Quadrimex Chemical

Sasol Ltd.

Sikko Industries Ltd.

Suncor Energy Inc.

Teck Resources Ltd.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Global Molten Sulfur Market: Segmentation Analysis

By End-user

Sulfuric acid



Rubbers



Detergents



Others

The market growth in the sulfuric acid segment will be significant over the forecast period. Molten sulfur is the vital raw material needed to produce many products, including sulfuric acid. Sulfuric acid has various applications, including phosphate fertilizers, hydrochloric acid, nitric acid, and sulfate salts, processing metals such as uranium and metallurgical applications. The rise in demand for agricultural products across the globe is increasing the need for sulfuric acid. In addition, factors such as the flourishing chemical and agricultural industries, the easy availability of raw materials, and the presence of numerous consumers are driving the growth of the segment.

By Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



The Middle East and Africa

and

South America

About 53% of the market growth will come from APAC during the forecast period. The flourishing agricultural industry in APAC, primarily in China, India, and Japan, is driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the continuous growth of the chemical industry, easy accessibility of raw materials, the existence of numerous consumers, and increasing development strategies such as setting up production facilities to meet the requirement for molten sulfur are contributing to the growth of the molten sulfur market in APAC.

Molten Sulfur Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.27% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 154.48 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.68 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Akzo Nobel NV, Chevron Corp., Compania Espanola de Petroleos SA, Eidon Ionic Minerals, H.J.Baker and Bro LLC, Kuwait National Petroleum Co., Marathon Petroleum Corp., Martin Midstream Partners LP, Montana Sulphur and Chemical Co, Quadrimex Chemical, Sasol Ltd., Sikko Industries Ltd., Suncor Energy Inc., Teck Resources Ltd., and Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

