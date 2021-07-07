Mom Founded. Mom Tested. Mom Approved. Finally, CBD Safe for Your Family!
AUSTIN, Texas, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From room mom to CEO/Founder of Fam Organics, the #1 trusted CBD brand for families, Marissa Davis has worked hard to ensure that families can finally put their trust in a CBD company where all products are USDA certified organic and compliant. Marissa Davis was a 34-year-old fit, vibrant wife, sister, and mom of three beautiful girls. Hormones, sleep deprivation, and general life upheaval found her with strong cases of the "baby blues." After the birth of her third daughter, she suffered a tragic loss that triggered severe panic and anxiety attacks; her postpartum depression worsened, and she began to experience extreme insomnia. She tried multiple medications, and the feelings of numbness didn't go away. While launching back into her career as an actress, she knew she had to find a healthy alternative solution that was natural and would be approved by her doctor. Ironically, the hunt to find a safe CBD product for her anxiety caused more anxiety.
Frustrated and fed up with many unsuccessful attempts to find toxin-free CBD products that she could trust not only for herself- but for her kids and husband- she took matters into her own hands, "I knew I couldn't be the only frustrated mom out there trying to find safe CBD for my family." Marissa launched Fam Organics, a well-trusted family brand that- in less than one year- has now become crucial to the mental health of families across the USA.
Fam Organics produces full spectrum hemp-based CBD oils and topicals. Elevated by the quality and governance, Marissa partnered with a farm in Colorado to ensure that products are single-sourced. Marissa uses her insights gained from years of investigative research in the hemp industry to monitor the production process, including third-party lab testing.
As a protective mom, daughter, sister and best friend, her favorite part about her entrepreneurial journey is demystifying common myths about CBD use and educating her customers on the benefits and applications for children and adults. "I won't create anything that I wouldn't give to my kids," she shares. Marissa has gone above and beyond to ensure that fellow mothers can give their best to their families with minimal anxiety, pain, & stress; many have affirmed their joy in using Fam Organics CBD as a safe product for their loved ones.
