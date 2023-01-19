Momentum Commerce Bolsters Strategy Consulting Practice with Aisha Khan as VP, Strategy & Insights

– Former Publicis, Packable Executive to Direct Market Research and Strategy Practice for Brands, Private Equity Firms, and Banks –

BOSTON, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum Commerce , a modern digital retail consultancy, today announced an expansion of its senior leadership team with the hire of Aisha Khan as VP of Strategy & Insights. Aisha will marshal Momentum Commerce's Strategy Consulting practice, building upon existing work with firms like Raymond James and Boston Consulting Group, along with brands like Therabody.

Enterprise Brands, Consumer-Focused Private Equity Firms and Investment Banks all turn to Momentum Commerce's Strategy Consulting Practice because of exacting needs around data-backed research and expertise on the Amazon marketplace. Past projects include total addressable market (TAM) analyses, multi-year retail channel revenue models, and competitive assessments.

Aisha's management of Momentum Commerce's growing Strategy Consulting practice comes after a decade in eCommerce leadership roles, including as SVP of Commerce - Retail Media at global agency Publicis, Chief Strategy Officer at Packable, and most recently as General Manager at Forum Brands.

"Brands and financial firms operating in the eCommerce space are struggling to find the precise, objective data and insights necessary to make sound long-term strategic decisions," explained Aisha Khan, VP of Strategy & Insights at Momentum Commerce. "Momentum Commerce's Strategy Consulting practice addresses this exact pain point. I'm excited for the opportunity to build and improve on the work the team has already accomplished so we can create more value for our current and future clients."

Financial firms like Raymond James turn to Momentum Commerce's Strategy Consulting because the company pairs eCommerce-specific expertise with an unparalleled repository of brand- and market-level Amazon data designed in a way that meets the firm's needs and answers meaningful questions.

"Momentum Commerce has really proved in a 360-degree fashion that they not only know what a successful Amazon model is, but also provide really good advice on what makes something special on a specific client basis," said Laura Hillman, VP of Investment Banking at Raymond James. "They're really able to take a deeper view into our clients and provide a unique analysis on them. I personally have never seen the type of analyses that they do on Amazon from anyone else, and I think that our clients are also really impressed by it."

