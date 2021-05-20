Momentum Continues as LakePoint Sports Adds New Technology Ahead of Legends of the Spring Event

ATLANTA, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LakePoint Sports, recently named a finalist for Sports Business Journal's "Facility of the Year," is hosting the "LakePoint Legends of the Spring," the second event in their new "Champions Weekend" platform, on May 21-23. Athletes, families, and coaches will have access to new amenities as LakePoint adds new technology for basketball and baseball events to give athletes and coaches more in-depth analysis through stats, video, and scoring data.

The RYZE Hoops Live Showcase II begins on May 22, which will include nationally ranked four- and five-star players, such as Bruce Thorton (Milton High School Class of 2022) and Julian Philips (Blythewood High School Class of 2022). A majority of­ the players are still considering offers, and several ACC, SEC, and Big Ten scouts will be tuning in to watch the action via LakePoint Live, powered by PlaySight.

The LakePoint Baseball Village will host Prep Baseball Report Tournaments (PBRT) Southeast Super Select, an invite-only event featuring the top youth baseball teams in the Southeast. These tournaments provide 14 and under travel teams the chance to see how they measure up against the best players across the south, as PBR and LakePoint continue to feature the best in youth baseball.

The Beach Pavilion will also be full of excitement as the Southern Region Volleyball Association Beach Volleyball Championships are taking place May 22-23. The top teams from around the southeast will compete for the championship.

At the event, Prep Baseball Report (PBR) is introducing PitchAware, a new in-game scoring app, at the "Lakepoint Legends of the Spring." PitchAware is an integrated scoring app providing supplemental data technology that baseball players and coaches can analyze.

RYZE Hoops is partnering with NBN23 and Blueprint Stats to provide additional data metrics to basketball athletes and coaches. NBN23 offers tournament box scores and stats comparing top scorers from the weekend. Blueprint Stats includes a searchable game film feature that helps coaches quickly guide their players. The lineup analysis shows coaches what is working and what is not. Stat maps highlight their team's strengths and weaknesses.

"These new technology features enhance the athletes' experience by giving them additional metrics to improve their athletic performance," said David Pate, director of marketing at LakePoint. "In addition, we feature a state-of-the-art live streaming platform, which provides an opportunity for athletes to be viewed by friends and family, as well as college coaches and pro scouts, who can't enjoy the action on-site."

The "LakePoint Legends of the Spring" weekend will feature food, beverage, and Clubhouse Store promotions, DJs for live entertainment, and surprise and delights for guests, including gift cards, discount cards, and more. The weekend will also include corporate partner product sampling and social media promotions to create a fun and safe environment for the athletes, families, and coaches on campus.

After nearly a year of safely hosting top-tier youth athletes and their families, LakePoint has served as a healthy distraction during the pandemic, allowing young athletes to get needed socialization. LakePoint also served as a catalyst for many athletes and their families from around the country, as thousands of student-athletes were recipients of college scholarships after safely competing on campus. LakePoint continues to find new ways to safely operate, evolve, and engage athletes, coaches, scouts, and families with safety as the top priority.

Fans, scouts, coaches, and media can catch all the action via LakePoint Live, powered by PlaySight. LakePoint Live features more than 130 HD cameras across campus with over 70 cameras in the Champions Center and 56 cameras across each of the eight major league-sized baseball fields (seven cameras per field) and multiple angles by court or field to catch the live action or download for viewing it later. For details, check out www.LakePointSports.com.

LakePoint Sports, the premier youth sports destination in the country, serves athletes in more than 30 sports year-round, including baseball, basketball, volleyball, soccer, lacrosse, gymnastics, and cheer. Based in the greater Atlanta area, the 1,300-acre LakePoint Sports campus features the 170,000-square-foot Champions Center with the world's largest continuous wood floor where 12 full-court basketball games or 24 full-court volleyball games can play at once. Additionally, the campus includes eight Major League-sized baseball fields and three multi-use fields for soccer, lacrosse, rugby, and football, as well as a 10-court beach volleyball pavilion and a three-lake wakeboarding park. LakePoint Sports is the flagship campus for Prep Baseball Report (PBR) and offers live streaming and video-on-demand capabilities, serving as the global testing site for PlaySight Interactive.

