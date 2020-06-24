Momentum Dynamics Wireless Charging System On Jaguar I-PACE Electric Taxis: World's First Wireless Taxi Rank

The project will be the first wireless high-powered charging system for electric taxis in the world and by providing a fully automatic charging infrastructure model that can be implemented almost anywhere, it will help the rapid adoption of electric vehicles globally.

Fortum Recharge, who will be supporting the installation and electrification of the project, identified the need for a more efficient charging experience for taxi drivers in Oslo and enlisted the support of Momentum Dynamics in integrating the wireless charging infrastructure.

Jaguar Land Rover will provide 25 Momentum-outfitted Jaguar I-PACE models to Cabonline, the largest taxi network in the Nordics. The brand's performance SUV has been designed to enable Momentum Dynamic's wireless charging technology, making it the ideal vehicle to drive the initiative. A team of engineers and technicians from both Momentum Dynamics and Jaguar Land Rover were engaged to help in testing the solution, and Cabonline signed up to operate the fleet as part of Oslo's ElectriCity programme.

For usage efficiency, Taxi drivers need a charging system that does not take them off route during their working hours. Multiple charging plates rated at 50-75 kilowatts each, are installed in the ground in series at pick-up-drop-off points. This allows each equipped taxi to automatically charge while queuing for the next fare. The system, which uses no cables and is situated below ground, requires no physical connection between charger and vehicle, engages automatically and provides on average 6-8 minutes of energy per each charge up to 50kW.

The taxi then receives multiple charges throughout the day on its return to the rank, maintaining a high battery state of charge and the ability to remain in 24/7 service without driving range restrictions.

The Oslo ElectriCity partnership is part of Momentum's vision of 'Clean Streets', a goal that enables EV charging without adding undesirable street clutter to urban environments.

Momentum Dynamics CEO Andy Daga said, "This is a technology breakthrough moment in the development of wireless charging for all communities. By providing unlimited driving range our system enables Oslo cab drivers to stay in revenue service all day. We are pleased that the system was integrated by Momentum and Jaguar Land Rover engineers into the I-PACE in a matter of weeks, even with the difficulties of COVID-19. This project perfectly outlines the automatic electric taxi charging model for any city looking to implement zero emission transportation."

Oslo will be the world's first metropolitan area to install wireless, induction-based high-powered charging stations for electric taxis, in a bid to make its cab system emission free as early as 2024. Norway wants to go even further however, and is mandating that all new cars sold in the country by 2025 are zero emission.

Arild Hermstad, the City of Oslo's Vice Mayor for Environment and Transport, said: "We're delighted to welcome private enterprises to help us to turn our vision into reality.

"As part of our commitment to reducing emissions by 95 per cent before 2030, we have put many exciting measures in place, but transport continues to be a key challenge. By improving infrastructure and providing better charging to the taxi industry, we are confident that by 2024 all taxis in Oslo will be zero emission. To reach our goal, the public sector, politicians and private enterprises must come together, as we do in this project."

Editor's notes:

About Jaguar Land Rover

Jaguar Land Rover is the UK's largest automotive manufacturer, built around two iconic British car brands. Land Rover is the world's leading manufacturer of premium all-wheel-drive vehicles. Jaguar is one of the world's premier luxury marques, as well as being the first ever brand to offer a premium all-electric performance SUV, the Jaguar I-PACE.

At Jaguar Land Rover we are driven by a desire to deliver class-leading vehicles, providing experiences people love, for life. Our products are in demand around the globe and in 2019 we sold 557,706 vehicles in 127 countries.

We employ 40,000 people globally and support around 250,000 more through our retailer network, suppliers and local businesses. At heart we are a British company, with two major design and engineering sites, three vehicle manufacturing facilities, an Engine Manufacturing Centre and soon to be opened Battery Assembly Centre. We also have vehicle plants in China, Brazil, India, Austria and Slovakia. Three of our seven technology hubs are in the UK – Manchester, Warwick (NAIC) and London – with additional sites in Shannon, Ireland, Portland, USA, Budapest, Hungary and Changshu, China.

We have a growing portfolio of electrified products across our model range, embracing fully electric, plug-in hybrid and mild-hybrid vehicles, as well as continuing to offer the latest diesel and petrol engines, giving our customers even more choice.

We are confident that our comprehensive strategy, exciting pipeline of market-leading vehicles and innovative approach to technology and mobility will see us continue to progress towards Destination Zero, our mission to shape future mobility with zero emissions, zero accidents and zero congestion.

About City of Oslo

The City of Oslo is responsible for a wide range of matters, including education, cultural institutions and events, health care services, social services and urban renewal, including local roads, local transport, environmental issues and urban planning.

By 2020, all public transport in Oslo will use renewable energy, and all public transport must be emissions-free by 2028. That will be beneficial for the climate, local environment, urban development and public health. In the long term, emissions-free solutions will also be the most cost effective. The trams and subways are already powered with renewable energy, and the electrification of bus and boat in Oslo is under way, with exceptional transport, such as minibuses and taxis, to be emissions-free by 2024.

About Cabonline

Cabonline is the leading taxi company in the Nordic region with 3,000 connected taxi firms and approximately 5,700 vehicles in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark. Cabonline contains a series of well-known brands, such as TaxiKurir, Norgestaxi, TOPCAB, Kovanen, Taxi Skåne, Taxi Väst, Umeå Taxi, Sverigetaxi and Taxi 4x27. Through Cabonline, taxi firms have access to attractive customer agreements, support from industry-leading technological development and utilization of economies of scale, efficient service and a shared infrastructure. The Group has revenue of approximately SEK 6.5 billion and performs about 45,000 journeys per day. For further information: www.cabonlinegroup.com.

About Momentum Dynamics

Momentum Dynamics is the market-leading original technology developer of efficient automatic wireless charging systems for the automotive and transportation industries with real-world technology in operation that proves the capability and need for fast, automated opportunity charging of electric vehicles. In transit bus applications, Momentum's system has been proven through years of service at effective power levels of over 300 kW and the system is capable of delivering 450 kW. Momentum Dynamics practices world-class technology innovation and is recognized for the unique expertise of its engineers and scientists. Momentum was named a winner of the 2019 Emerging Technology Award from Mechanical Engineering Magazine. Momentum's wireless charging technology, which can be used with any type of vehicle, has established itself as the market model for wireless charging technology through its proven performance in commercial applications since 2013.

About Fortum Recharge

Recharge is a pioneer in the eMobility industry, operating a public EV charging network under the brand of Fortum Charge & Drive since 2011. Recharge is a leading charge point operator in the Nordics, owning more than 1,300 public chargers and operating an additional 1,400 chargers in Norway, Finland, and Sweden. The Nordic countries are among the most advanced and fasted growing EV markets globally, and Recharge supports the transition to an all-electric car fleet by offering easy-to-use and reliable EV charging services at attractive locations. Recharge is owned by Infracapital, the infrastructure equity investment arm of M&G Plc (63%) and Fortum, the clean-energy company (37%). M&G Plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange as a FTSE 100 constituent and is one of the largest investment management companies in the UK.

