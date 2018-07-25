Momentum Introduces New Cloud Storage Plans To Save Video History

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum, the affordable and reliable personal home property and loved-one monitoring solution, has enhanced its cloud-based video storage plans, Momentum Capture. Every Momentum Wi-Fi Camera is now equipped with Momentum Capture Video History capabilities, enabling users to record, review, and share events and clips for up to 60 days from multiple cameras on one account.

Whether users have one camera pointed at the front door or use multiple products to keep their home, business and pets safe, users receive greater convenience and peace of mind with the new Lite, Pro, Premium and Plus plan options. Each subscription plan is offered on either a monthly or yearly billing option. Each camera also supports local storage by providing an SD card slot.

"We are thrilled to announce and offer new Momentum Capture Plans with expanded features and cost-savings. This update now allows our customers to have 24/7 surveillance on multiple places in their personal space conveniently using one account on our app," said Jason Liszewski, Momentum Vice President of Sales. "Our goal was to make the decision of home monitoring and 'Security Your Way' easy and attainable for our customers. We have also gone a step further in supporting local storage and provide an SD card slot on every camera."

Included with every Momentum Capture plan is video history, live streaming on demand, motion and audio detection notifications, active motion zones, two-way communication, rules and activity, device security and optional SD card backup. Additional features for each respective plan are as follows:

Lite Plan

Free

24 Hour Video History

Supports Unlimited Number Of Cameras

Plus Plan

$4.99 Per Month Or $49.99 Per Year

Per Month Or Per Year First Month Free

7 Day Video History

Supports Up To Two Cameras

Premium Plan

$9.99 Per Month Or $99.99 Per Year

Per Month Or Per Year First Month Free

30 Day Video History

Supports Up To Five Cameras

Pro Plan

$19.99 Per Month Or $199.99 Per Year

Per Month Or Per Year First Month Free

60 Day Video History

Supports Up To Ten Cameras

The Plus, Premium, and Pro subscription plans each come with a one-month free trial period. Existing subscribers will automatically be migrated onto one of the new plans.

Momentum's current product lineup includes The Axel HD Smart Home Security Camera, Cori HD Smart Home Security Camera (2-Pack) and Niro Wi-Fi Garage Door Controller with Camera available at www.walmart.com and the Aria LED Floodlight with Wi-Fi Camera available at www.homedepot.com.

For more information on Momentum Capture Plans please visit https://momentumcam.com/pages/cloud.

About Momentum

Part of Apollo Tech USA, Inc. and headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California, Momentum is committed to providing quality home surveillance equipment at a price attainable for all Americans. Momentum was created to allow all consumers to enjoy the peace of mind that comes with real time video monitoring, motion sensors and two-way audio, protecting the people and property that matter most. For more information, visit www.momentumcam.com.

