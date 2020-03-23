Momentum IoT and Skyboss Inc Announce Partnership to Help Streamline Field Services Processes and Reduce Operational Overhead

LONG BEACH, Calif., March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum IoT, the leader in SaaS Telematics for field service fleets, and Skyboss, a management software provider for field service companies, announced today they have entered into a formal partnership.

The partnership brings together two industry-leading companies to integrate their platforms to provide their customers the ability to streamline field services management processes to reduce operational overheads, boost productivity and improve customer experience.

Momentum IoT Screenshot

Momentum IoT provides visibility into the fleet location, fuel consumption, speed, maintenance issues, and other vehicle operations. Using the integrated features, Skyboss customers will now be able to use GPS tracking to monitor fleets and equipment in real-time and display the data on a web-based location application. The partnership will help Skyboss' customers reduce field service response time by tracking fleet vehicles in real-time and deploying service technicians efficiently. This means more on-time arrivals, and better dispatch.

Boost Fleet Efficiency and Productivity : The integration will allow field services operators to provide up-to-minute location information on their fleet vehicles, providing improved accuracy in the estimated time of arrival to their customers which will improve customer satisfaction and loyalty.

: The integration will allow field services operators to provide up-to-minute location information on their fleet vehicles, providing improved accuracy in the estimated time of arrival to their customers which will improve customer satisfaction and loyalty. Lower Cost of Fleet Management : Momentum IoT's real-time insights on fuel consumption, idle, battery and engine diagnostics will help reduce fleet management with predictive maintenance and scheduling.

: Momentum IoT's real-time insights on fuel consumption, idle, battery and engine diagnostics will help reduce fleet management with predictive maintenance and scheduling. Improve Driver Safety: By monitoring the driver's behaviors and habits, Momentum IoT's platform provides unprecedented insights to help optimize driver safety and reduce accidents.

We're thrilled to be working with Skyboss to enable more small field services companies to tap the power of connected IoT, in a cost-effective way, with ease," said Justin Silva, Momentum IoT's CEO. "Skyboss saw the value right away, and has been a great partner in helping us bring this vision to market."

"We were very pleased with how easy it was to integrate Momentum IoT's data into our applications," said Skyboss CEO Larry Enright. "They are the best telematics integration we've tried, and we've tried them all."

About Momentum IoT

Momentum IoT helps small and mid-sized fleet managers locate and manage their trucks, trailers, heavy and light equipment with kickass telematics tracking solutions at affordable prices, with no contract. Momentum IoT was built from gravel up by people who worked in field services. Based in Long Beach, CA, Momentum IoT received a 2019 CompassIntell Award in the Fleet Management Tracking category. To learn more about Momentum IoT, visit www.momentumiot.com

About SkyBoss, Inc.

SkyBoss is web-based field service business management software designed for industries such as contractors, landscaping, plumbing companies, pest control, and much more. SkyBoss offers Scheduling, Customer Relationship Management, Technician Tracking, Invoicing and much more. To learn more about their plumbing & HVAC software, visit their website .

