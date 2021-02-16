Momentum launches Competitive Intelligence service

The service will provide organisations with a robust and objective analysis of their competitive environment, including emerging competitor threats, market developments, and new policies and technologies that could impact success.

To coincide with its launch – and support clients in leveraging the intelligence to adapt, develop new products and grow market share – the group has recruited specialists Diane Borska as SVP Consulting and Lenore Scanlon as Principal, Financial Services, US.

Borska has over 20 years of experience as a strategy consultant for leading global companies. As Fuld + Company's President and CEO, she led high-performing teams and advised clients on issues including technology, new market entry, mergers and acquisitions, and diversification.

Her areas of expertise include the energy, agriculture, industrial goods and IT sectors. Borska was acknowledged as a Global Leader in Consulting by Consulting Magazine and recently cited as a "Trailblazer" in Boston Voyager magazine.

Scanlon founded Fuld + Company's financial services practice, which serves clients in banking, cards and payments, asset management, brokerage, insurance, and a wide range of B2B service industries.

Her team supported clients with the competitive insights and analysis needed to launch new products and overhaul existing ones; create differentiated value propositions; enter new markets; devise long-term strategy; anticipate industry shifts; and improve internal processes.

Over time, CI has become a critical function in nearly all Global 1000 companies. Now, through Momentum, clients can access unique insights and expertise to better navigate and succeed in the market.

The expanded service will help clients realise value from market and competitive intelligence by developing resilient strategies, making better decisions and achieving sustained competitive advantage.

Alisha Lyndon, Founder and CEO at Momentum, said: "We've always had a strong reputation for sound strategic advice and with Diane and Lenore working with us we can now identify critical competitive issues, deepen our domain expertise and continue to offer exceptional service to our clients. I am tremendously excited about the level of expertise and insight they will bring to our business."

