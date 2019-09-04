Momentum Launches Knok™ Video Doorbell

Through Momentum's easy-to-use mobile app (supports iOS and Android), users have full visibility on their front door at all times, from any location within or outside of the home. The Knok detects motion and immediately sends a mobile alert directly to your smartphone, so that you can clearly see visitors and deliveries in real-time. Users can also utilize the built-in microphone and speaker to talk with visitors remotely.

"Statistically, a burglar's main point of entry when breaking into a home is through the front door -- 34 percent of the time burglars are more likely to use the front door as their primary point of entry1 rather than a first-floor window or back door," said Jason Liszewski, Momentum vice president of sales. "We created Knok as the budget-friendly smart home solution to help combat these startling statistics. With the combination of Knok's built-in siren and two-way microphone, consumers won't have to worry about unwanted visitors lurking around their front door or looking to steal packages."

The Momentum Knok replaces your existing wired doorbell and is equipped with an HD 1080P resolution camera with a 130-degree wide angle view, which provides users full visual range of anyone approaching the front door. Advanced infrared-cut filters provide clear images in minimal light so users can see clearly during the day or night. Users can customize rules and motion detection zones to receive mobile alerts when motion is triggered. Accessed through the mobile app, the 110-decibel security siren is sure to ward off any unwanted intruders.

Through Google Assistant integration capabilities, users can stream to any Google enabled device, turn off privacy mode, and turn on or off the siren. The Knok also comes with two interchangeable color cases so you can pick the right look for your home.

Momentum users will receive FREE 24-hour video playback through the Momentum Capture cloud service, with storage on secure U.S. servers. Alternatively, the Knok contains a micro-SD card slot for local video storage, and the Momentum Capture cloud service offers various plans with up to 60 days of video history. Visit www.momentumcam.com/pages/cloud for more information on available plans.

About Momentum

Part of Apollo Tech USA, Inc. and headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California, Momentum is committed to providing quality home monitoring and automation solutions at a price attainable for all Americans. Momentum was created to allow all consumers to enjoy the peace of mind that comes with real time video monitoring, motion sensors and two-way audio, protecting the people and property that matter most. For more information, visit www.momentumcam.com.

