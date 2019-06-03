Momentum Solar Named One of the "Best Workplaces"

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum Solar, a world-class, industry-leading residential solar service provider, has been named one of the "Best Workplaces" in the United States by Inc. Magazine.

The list is based on survey responses of approximately 140,000 employees across all industries. In their responses, Momentum Solar employees gave the company top marks in several areas, including personal and professional development, vacation time, and health benefits.

"We are honored Inc. named us one of the "Best Workplaces" in the country," said Arthur Souritzidis, CEO and President, Momentum Solar. "Our employees have been essential to our company's extraordinary success and sustained growth. We take great pride in cultivating an environment that encourages the success, happiness, and advancement of all our employees."

Momentum Solar was one of four energy companies to make the list, and the only recognized energy company employing more than 1,600 people.

In addition to this latest reward, Solar Momentum's recent accomplishments include:

Being recognized in 2018 as the #2 ranked energy provider in the country by Inc. Magazine

Achieving a 2,250% revenue growth over the last three years

Being named as one of the 500 fastest growing U.S. companies by Inc. Magazine for three consecutive years

Being recognized as the fastest growing company in New Jersey across all industries

About Momentum Solar

Momentum Solar is a top residential solar contractor and Inc. 500 fastest-growing private company that employs over 1,600 people nationwide and with operations in New Jersey, New York, California, Florida, Texas, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. The owner-operated business is committed to providing savings for their customers and helping the environment by providing clean, affordable electricity to qualified homeowners. Momentum Solar manages the entire customer life cycle from enrollment through customized design, engineering, permitting, installation and activation of each system to make the process simple.

Contact:

Marketing Department

1-888-MOMENTUM x2136

marketing@momentumsolar.com

SOURCE Momentum Solar