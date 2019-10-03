Momentum Telecom Awarded 2019 INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Award

ATLANTA, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum Telecom has been named an INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Award winner for 2019. This marks the third consecutive year that Momentum has received the Hosted VoIP Excellence Award.

Each year, the Hosted VoIP Excellence Awards are presented to services that have demonstrated innovation, unique features, quality and reliability of service, and noteworthy developments - improving functionality and usability for their customers.

"Congratulations to Momentum for being honored with an INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Award for innovation in IP communications. Momentum has consistently demonstrated outstanding quality and has delivered exceptional solutions for its customers," stated Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC.

With a pioneering history in the cloud communications industry, Momentum has long been a trusted provider and has established itself as the marketplace leader in customer experience, network infrastructure and integration of innovative technology.

"We consider voice to be a mission-critical piece of every one of our customer's businesses, and that is why we've built an unparalleled, highly-redundant infrastructure to ensure that we're delivering the highest quality and most reliable service. This honor serves as affirmation that Momentum is actively achieving that goal, and, in the process, delivering on our company promise of enabling others to thrive," said Momentum Executive Vice President of Technology, Mark Marquez.

The 2019 INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Award winners will be published on INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine online.

