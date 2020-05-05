Momentum Telecom Wins 2020 TMCnet Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award

ATLANTA, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum Telecom, a leading provider of cloud voice, unified communications and network services, has been announced a winner of the 2020 TMCnet Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award for its UCaaS Solution Suite. Judged by the editors of TMC's INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine, this award honors the best and most innovative teleworking products and services.

Momentum Telecom

"Our Unified Communications Suite is the cornerstone of Momentum's solution offerings, and we're proud to have been honored by TMC," said Todd Zittrouer, Momentum's chief executive officer. "As more businesses consider teleworking arrangements, especially when necessary to keep their workforces safe and healthy, they'll need technology that is easy to implement and easy to scale across the enterprise. Our UCaaS solutions, coupled with Momentum's white-glove implementation and support, fits this need."

Momentum's UCaaS Solution Suite encompasses all aspects of business communications, streamlining voice, video, chat, network and analytics into a single provider. Momentum Mobility and Microsoft Teams let team members make and receive calls across any supported device and displays their presence. For larger meetings and presentations, Momentum Collaborate offers a simplified, secure platform for presenters and attendees. Momentum's omni-channel, cloud-based Contact Center features robust reporting, recording and call-routing capabilities for deeper insight into team performance and productivity. Meanwhile, Momentum's carrier-neutral cloud and SD-WAN options allow businesses to easily scale the strength and footprint of their fiber connectivity, so that business communications can run without interruption, regardless if employees are in the office or working remotely.

"The TMCnet Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award recognizes the best and the most innovative products that this industry has to offer. Momentum Telecom has proven their commitment to quality and the further development of Teleworking Solutions industry through its UCaaS Solution Suite," stated Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Congratulations to the entire team at Momentum for earning this great honor. I look forward to seeing more innovative solutions from them as they continue to contribute to the future of Teleworking," Tehrani added.

The 2020 TMCnet Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award will be highlighted on TMCnet and INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine's online news portal.

About Momentum Telecom

Momentum Telecom empowers human connections through developing, streamlining and integrating cloud voice and cloud-based applications in order to enable others to thrive. An industry leader in customer experience, Momentum Telecom uses superior technology, a geo-redundant network and a nationwide network of more than 500 white label and channel partners to empower businesses to communicate better, faster and more efficiently. To learn more visit momentumtelecom.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or visit our blog.

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue in February of 1998, INTERNET TELEPHONY has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. INTERNET TELEPHONY offers rich content from solutions-focused editorial content to reviews on products and services from TMC Labs. INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine reaches more than 225,000 readers, including pass-along readers. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet

Media Contact

Beth Hildreth

[email protected]

315-579-7112

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE Momentum Telecom

Related Links

https://momentumtelecom.com

