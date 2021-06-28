Momentum Worldwide Increases Investment In DE&I In North America

Mesa formerly worked with the 4A's, concentrating on programs that focused on attracting and retaining a more diverse workforce in the advertising and marketing industry. This was achieved by educating at high school and collegiate levels, as well as working to elevate workplace culture, raise consciousness and build career pathways. She has a decade of experience as a trained facilitator, collaborating with organizations and teams seeking development in diversity and leadership training.

Donnalyn Smith, President, North America at Momentum Worldwide comments: "Our DE&I strategy and initiatives are based on the pillars of connection, commitment and cultural competency. It's critical that we support our people with the resources and skills to continue to build an inclusive work environment. Ela will lead those efforts, and I have no doubt she will have a fantastic impact."

Ela Mesa adds, "Momentum Worldwide already has a strong DE&I strategy in place, giving me a fantastic foundation to further build on. I am ready to expand on the hard work that's happening by working closely with the leadership team to lift the agency to the next level."

ABOUT MOMENTUM WORLDWIDE

Momentum Worldwide is the world's first global experiential advertising agency. Built on the simple truth that it's not what brands say, it's what they do that matters. Momentum delivers total brand experiences by blending creativity, technology, strategy, insights and flawless execution. The agency has concurrently been named Best Sports Marketing Agency, Best Experiential Agency, Best Place to Work, Agency of the Year and Most Honored Marketing Agency by multiple outlets and award shows around the world. Most recently, Momentum was honored with the Industry Craft Grand Prix at Cannes. Momentum is part of the Interpublic Group of Companies.

SOURCE Momentum Worldwide