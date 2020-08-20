Mommy Knows Best (Bulk Supplements) ranks #617 on the 2020 Inc. 5000

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mommy Knows Best ranks as the 617th fastest growing healthcare company in the country according to the annual Inc. 5000 list, a ranking of America's successful, fast-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment--its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are truly honored to be named to the Inc. 5000 series as one of the nation's fastest growing companies. We are so proud of the impact Mommy Knows Best has made in helping moms and families everywhere," Tim Tierney, CEO of Mommy Knows Best, said.

"It has been a dream of ours for so long and this only inspires us to bloom into the category leader of this newly growing nursing & lactation category. We are so grateful to all our loyal customers that allow us to be a part of their journey."

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 18.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held virtually from October 23 to 27, 2020. As always, speakers will include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.

Mommy Knows Best empowers all moms with the tools and resources necessary to give their newborn the absolute best start in life! Our assortment of lactation supplements contain all natural herbal remedies, traditionally and effectively used for generations to treat low milk supply. Whether you're a new mom or a pro, Mommy Knows Best gives you plenty of options all of which are created with the health and safety of both baby and mom in mind.

www.mommyknowsbest.com

