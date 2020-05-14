Mommy Knows Best Ranks #26 on 2020 Inc. 5000 Series: Midwest List of Fastest Growing Companies

WOODSTOCK, Ill., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that healthcare company Bulk Supplements LLC DBA Mommy Knows Best is ranked No. 26 on its inaugural Inc. 5000 Series: Midwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in Midwest. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Midwest economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

"We're honored to be named to the Inc. 5000 series as one of the Midwest's fastest growing companies. We are so proud of the impact our company has made in helping moms and babies everywhere, not only in their breastfeeding journey, but empowering their journey of motherhood as a whole," Tim Tierney, CEO of Mommy Knows Best, said.

"We are able to consistently grow because of the values we hold in our great team. We create an environment where employees are encouraged to learn, be creative, and truly make an impact. And of course, none of our growth would be possible without our fantastic customers who trust in us to be apart of their journey."

Mommy Knows Best empowers all moms with the tools and resources necessary to give their newborn the absolute best start in life! Our assortment of lactation supplements contain all natural herbal remedies, traditionally and effectively used for generations to treat low milk supply. Whether you're a new mom or a pro, Mommy Knows Best gives you plenty of options all of which are created with the health and safety of both baby and mom in mind.



The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in the 12 Midwest states. Between 2016 and 2018, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 360 percent and, in 2018 alone, they employed more than 27,000 people and added $13 billion to the Midwest's economy



"The companies on this list demonstrate just how much the small-business sector impacts the economies of each Midwest state," says Inc. editor in chief Scott Omelianuk. "Across every single industry, these businesses have posted revenue and growth rates that are beyond impressive, further proving the tenacity of their founders and CEOs."

SOURCE Mommy Knows Best

