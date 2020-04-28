Mommy Rapper Inspires Moms Under Quarantine

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A California mother of four who goes by Mommy Rapper is releasing her original rap album entitled "Clean Rap Songs" to inspire Moms and families during the Covid-19 quarantine.

This Mother's Day, Mommy Rapper wants to recognize all the Moms who are working tirelessly to provide for their families during the pandemic. At a time when Moms are pushed to work from home, homeschool their children and keep the family afloat, this Sacramento Mom is offering hope to others like her.

Mommy Rapper Album Cover: Clean Rap Vol 1

Watch the TikTok themed music video for "Mutha" here.

Mommy Rapper is available for interviews before Mother's Day via online streaming.

Mommy Rapper's mission is to create clean rap songs that contain uplifting messages. The album contains dance-worthy rap tracks, each with empowering messages. She has previously released 5 singles and has recreated famous rap songs by making them clean, like Cardi B's "I Like It" here.

"My lead single "Mutha" illustrates the life of mothers, the many hats we wear, our value in society and that we are wise and intelligent. The song breaks some of the stereotypes associated with moms that we wear sweats and don't have much to say." says Mommy Rapper.

With its TikTok style beat, "Little Girl" empowers young girls to keep their heads up even when they have it rough. "No More" is for those who want to change their life but find themselves stuck in old ways. "I'm Boss" empowers mothers to build their dream and make sure their kids know mommy's boss, not the other way around.

Sample the "Clean Rap Songs Vol 1" album here.

About Mommy Rapper:

Mommy Rapper writes, records and produces clean rap songs rated E for Everyone. She is a professional rap artist with a mission to create commercial rap music that uplifts and inspires women, mothers and girls. Her mission began in 2012 when she realized she couldn't play commercial rap music in front of her four daughters without explicit lyrics and demeaning messages. Visit www.mommyrapper.com for more info.

