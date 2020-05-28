Momo Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2020

BEIJING, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) ("Momo" or the "Company"), a leading mobile social networking platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2020.

First Quarter of 2020 Highlights

Net revenues decreased by 3.5% year over year to RMB3,594.1 million ( US$507.6 million *) in the first quarter of 2020.

( *) in the first quarter of 2020. Net income attributable to Momo Inc. increased to RMB538.9 million ( US$76.1 million ) in the first quarter of 2020 from RMB289.3 million in the same period of 2019.

( ) in the first quarter of 2020 from in the same period of 2019. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Momo Inc. (note 1) decreased to RMB736.3 million ( US$104.0 million ) in the first quarter of 2020, from RMB910.3 million in the same period of 2019.

( ) in the first quarter of 2020, from in the same period of 2019. Diluted net income per American Depositary Share ("ADS") was RMB2.46 (US$0.35) in the first quarter of 2020, compared to RMB1.36 in the same period of 2019.

in the first quarter of 2020, compared to in the same period of 2019. Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB3.34 (US$0.47) in the first quarter of 2020, compared to RMB4.15 in the same period of 2019.

in the first quarter of 2020, compared to in the same period of 2019. Monthly Active Users ("MAU") on Momo application were 108.0 million in March 2020 , compared to 114.4 million in March 2019 .

, compared to 114.4 million in . Total paying users of our live video service and value-added service, without double counting the overlap and including 4.2 million paying users of Tantan Limited ("Tantan"), were 12.8 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared to 14.0 million for the first quarter of 2019, which included 5.0 million paying users of Tantan.

"Q1 2020 was a challenging and yet very fruitful quarter for Momo." commented Yan Tang, Chairman and CEO of Momo. "I am proud that the team has been able to adapt well to the changing environment and navigate through the challenges with solid execution against our strategic goals. Despite the macro headwind, we are seeing plenty of growth opportunities ahead of us. We will continue to pursue these opportunities and drive value for our shareholders."

* This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars, in this press release, were made at a rate of RMB7.0808 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for March 31, 2020 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

First Quarter of 2020 Financial Results

Net revenues

Total net revenues were RMB3,594.1 million (US$507.6 million) in the first quarter of 2020, a decrease of 3.5% from RMB3,722.9 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Live video service revenues were RMB2,332.0 million (US$329.3 million) in the first quarter of 2020, a decrease of 13% from RMB2,689.4 million during the same period of 2019, as a result of the impact of COVID-19 adversely affecting the sentiment of our paying users, especially among the top of the pyramid paying users.

Value-added service revenues mainly include virtual gift revenues and membership subscription revenues. Total value-added service revenues were RMB1,175.8 million (US$166.0 million) in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 30% from RMB903.8 million during the same period of 2019. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to the continued growth of the virtual gift business on the Momo application driven by more functions launched and more paying scenarios introduced to enhance the social experience of Momo users, and to a lesser extent, the increase in the membership subscription revenues of Tantan.

Mobile marketing revenues were RMB57.2 million (US$8.1 million) in the first quarter of 2020, a decrease of 29% from RMB80.7 million during the same period of 2019. The decrease in mobile marketing revenues was primarily caused by the decreased demand from our advertising and marketing customers as well as our strategy to underweight the line in terms of resource allocation.

Mobile games revenues were RMB12.7 million (US$1.8 million) in the first quarter of 2020, a decrease of 67% from RMB39.0 million in the first quarter of 2019. The decrease in mobile game revenues was mainly due to the continued decrease in quarterly paying users of mobile games.

Net revenues from Momo segment decreased from RMB3,419.2 million in the first quarter of 2019 to RMB3,202.1 million (US$452.2 million) in the first quarter of 2020, primarily driven by the decrease in net revenues from live video service, partially offset by the increase in net revenues from value-added service. Net revenues from Tantan segment increased from RMB295.3 million in the first quarter of 2019 to RMB381.7 million (US$53.9 million) in the first quarter of 2020, which was mainly due to the increase in the average revenues per paying user resulting from more features launched.

Cost and expenses

Cost and expenses were RMB3,026.1 million (US$427.4 million) in the first quarter of 2020, a decrease of 10% from RMB3,349.4 million in the first quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily attributable to: (a) a decrease in share-based compensation expenses due to the related expense from the options granted to Tantan's founders amount of RMB466.9 million as the related share options vested in the first quarter of 2019 when the necessary performance conditions were satisfied; (b) a decrease in revenue sharing with broadcasters related to our live video service. The decrease was partially offset by an increase in marketing and promotional expenses to attract users on Momo and Tantan.

Non-GAAP cost and expenses (note 1) were RMB2,819.2 million (US$398.1 million) in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 4% from RMB2,719.2 million during the same period of 2019.

Income from operations

Income from operations was RMB594.1 million (US$83.9 million) in the first quarter of 2020, compared to RMB384.4 million during the same period of 2019. Income from operations of Momo segment was RMB770.3 million (US$108.8 million) in the first quarter of 2020, decreasing from RMB998.6 million in the first quarter of 2019. Loss from operations of Tantan segment was RMB171.9 million (US$24.3 million) in the first quarter of 2020, compared to loss from operations of RMB604.6 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP income from operations (note 1) was RMB801.0 million (US$113.1 million) in the first quarter of 2020, compared to RMB1,014.7 million during the same period of 2019. Non-GAAP income from operations of Momo segment was RMB903.1 million (US$127.5 million) in the first quarter of 2020, decreasing from RMB1,098.9 million in the first quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP loss from operations of Tantan segment was RMB100.4 million (US$14.2 million) in the first quarter of 2020, compared to non-GAAP loss from operations of RMB77.1 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Income tax expenses

Income tax expenses were RMB162.9 million (US$23.0 million) in the first quarter of 2020, decreasing from RMB163.7 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Net income

Net income was RMB537.7 million (US$75.9 million) in the first quarter of 2020, compared to RMB286.6 million during the same period of 2019. Net income from Momo segment was RMB707.1 million (US$99.9 million) in the first quarter of 2020, decreasing from RMB893.9 million in the first quarter of 2019. Net loss from Tantan segment was RMB165.1 million (US$23.3 million) in the first quarter of 2020, compared to net loss of RMB597.7 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP net income (note 1) was RMB735.1 million (US$103.8 million) in the first quarter of 2020, compared to RMB907.5 million during the same period of 2019. Non-GAAP net income from Momo segment was RMB839.9 million (US$118.6 million) in the first quarter of 2020, decreasing from RMB994.2 million in the first quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net loss of Tantan segment was RMB103.2 million (US$14.6 million) in the first quarter of 2020, compared to non-GAAP net loss of RMB79.6 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Net income attributable to Momo Inc.

Net income attributable to Momo Inc. was RMB538.9 million (US$76.1 million) in the first quarter of 2020, compared to RMB289.3 million during the same period of 2019.

Non-GAAP net income (note 1) attributable to Momo Inc. was RMB736.3 million (US$104.0 million) in the first quarter of 2020, compared to RMB910.3 million during the same period of 2019.

Net income per ADS

Diluted net income per ADS was RMB2.46 (US$0.35) in the first quarter of 2020, compared to RMB1.36 in the first quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB3.34 (US$0.47) in the first quarter of 2020, compared to RMB4.15 in the first quarter of 2019.

Cash and cash flow

As of March 31, 2020, Momo's cash, cash equivalents and short-term deposits totaled RMB15,467.2 million (US$2,184.4 million), compared to RMB14,925.3 million as of December 31, 2019. Net cash provided by operating activities in the first quarter of 2020 was RMB543.5 million (US$76.8 million), compared to RMB1,175.9 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Recent Development

On March 19, 2020, Momo's board of directors declared a special cash dividend in the amount of US$0.76 per ADS, or US$0.38 per ordinary share. The cash dividend was paid in April 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 8, 2020. The aggregate amount of cash dividends paid was US$158.6 million.

Business Outlook

For the second quarter of 2020, the Company expects total net revenues to be between RMB3.8 billion to RMB3.9 billion, representing a decrease of 8.5% to 6.1% year over year. This forecast considers the potential impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change, particularly as to the potential impact of the COVID-19 on the economy in China.

Note 1: Non-GAAP measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), we use various non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions.

Reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to our U.S. GAAP financial measures are shown in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details about the non-GAAP financial measures.

Our non-GAAP financial information is provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the historical and current financial performance of our continuing operations and our prospects for the future. Our non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to the GAAP results. In addition, our calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

Our non-GAAP information (including non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income (loss) from operations, net income (loss)，net income attributable to Momo Inc., and diluted net income per ADS) is adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in our results of operations. We compensate for these limitations by providing reconciliations of our non-GAAP measures to our U.S. GAAP measures. Please see the reconciliation tables at the end of this earnings release.

About Momo

We are a leading player in China's online social and entertainment space. Through Momo, Tantan and other properties within our product portfolio, we enable users to discover new relationships, expand their social connections and build meaningful interactions. Momo is a mobile application that connects people and facilitates interactions based on location, interests and a variety of recreational activities including live talent shows, short videos, social games as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience. Tantan, which was added into our family of applications through acquisition in May 2018, is a leading social and dating application for the younger generation. Tantan is designed to help its users find and establish romantic connections as well as meet interesting people. For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to our management quotes and our financial outlook for the second quarter of 2020.

Our forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only our belief regarding expected results and events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Our actual results and other circumstances may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and events indicated in these forward-looking statements. Announced results for the first quarter of 2020 are preliminary, unaudited and subject to audit adjustment. In addition, we may not meet our financial outlook for the second quarter of 2020 and may be unable to grow our business in the manner planned. We may also modify our strategy for growth. In addition, there are other risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ from what we currently anticipate, including those relating to our ability to retain and grow our user base, our ability to attract and retain sufficiently trained professionals to support our operations, our ability to anticipate and develop new services and enhance existing services to meet the demand of our users or customers, and the impact of the COVID-19 to Momo's business operations and the economy in China. For additional information on these and other important factors that could adversely affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, please see our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.

Momo Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months

ended March 31

2019

2020

2020

RMB

RMB

US$ Net revenues:









Live video service 2,689,413

2,332,004

329,342 Value-added service 903,849

1,175,754

166,049 Mobile marketing 80,729

57,155

8,072 Mobile games 39,008

12,691

1,792 Other services 9,920

16,480

2,327 Total net revenues 3,722,919

3,594,084

507,582 Cost and expenses:









Cost of revenues (1,873,574)

(1,876,916)

(265,071) Research and development (249,431)

(262,159)

(37,024) Sales and marketing (623,848)

(709,808)

(100,244) General and administrative (602,596)

(177,249)

(25,032) Total cost and expenses (3,349,449)

(3,026,132)

(427,371) Other operating income 10,954

26,119

3,689 Income from operations 384,424

594,071

83,900 Interest income 93,778

130,823

18,476 Interest expense (18,989)

(19,819)

(2,799) Impairment loss on long-term investments (4,500)

(6,000)

(847) Income before income tax and share of income on equity method

investments 454,713

699,075

98,730 Income tax expenses (163,651)

(162,891)

(23,005) Income before share of income on equity method investments 291,062

536,184

75,725 Share of (loss) income on equity method investments (4,504)

1,527

216 Net income 286,558

537,711

75,941 Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (2,759)

(1,195)

(169) Net income attributable to the shareholders of Momo Inc. 289,317

538,906

76,110 Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders









Basic 0.70

1.29

0.18 Diluted 0.68

1.23

0.17 Weighted average shares used in calculating net income per ordinary

share









Basic 413,967,371

417,294,242

417,294,242 Diluted 425,890,818

453,331,322

453,331,322

Momo Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)













Three months

ended March 31

2019

2020

2020

RMB

RMB

US$ Net income 286,558

537,711

75,941 Other comprehensive loss, net of tax









Foreign currency translation adjustment (72,981)

(867)

(122) Comprehensive income 213,577

536,844

75,819 Less: comprehensive loss attributed to the non-controlling interest (5,234)

(5,569)

(786) Comprehensive income attributable to Momo Inc. 218,811

542,413

76,605

Momo Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)













December 31

March 31

March 31

2019

2020

2020

RMB RMB

US$ Assets









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents 2,612,743

2,799,214

395,325 Short-term deposits 12,312,585

12,668,028

1,789,067 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of RMB 12,209 and

RMB11,555 as of December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2020, respectively 265,155

295,513

41,734 Amount due from a related party 4,382

2,258

319 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 599,000

598,495

84,523 Total current assets 15,793,865

16,363,508

2,310,968 Long-term deposits 300,000

300,000

42,368 Right-of-use assets, net 190,552

163,926

23,151 Property and equipment, net 346,345

339,560

47,955 Intangible assets 890,303

863,878

122,003 Rental deposits 25,028

25,201

3,559 Long-term investments 495,905

494,545

69,843 Other non-current assets 44,009

55,796

7,880 Deferred tax assets 37,064

35,026

4,947 Goodwill 4,360,610

4,434,769

626,309 Total assets 22,483,681

23,076,209

3,258,983 Liabilities and equity









Current liabilities









Accounts payable 714,323

635,546

89,755 Deferred revenue 503,461

482,455

68,135 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 985,873

838,913

118,477 Amount due to related parties 29,606

34,590

4,885 Lease liabilities due within one year 135,169

123,451

17,435 Income tax payable 153,976

174,320

24,619 Dividends payable -

1,123,364

158,649 Deferred consideration in connection with business acquisitions 84,346

85,788

12,116 Total current liabilities 2,606,754

3,498,427

494,071 Deferred tax liabilities 222,576

215,970

30,501 Convertible senior notes 4,954,352

5,043,106

712,223 Share-based compensation liability 902,047

930,603

131,426 Lease liabilities 56,498

42,972

6,069 Other non-current liabilities 22,672

41,522

5,864 Total liabilities 8,764,899

9,772,600

1,380,154 Shareholder's equity (i) 13,718,782

13,303,609

1,878,829 Total liabilities and shareholder's equity 22,483,681

23,076,209

3,258,983











(i): As of March 31, 2020, the number of ordinary shares issued and outstanding was 417,412,368.

Momo Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)













Three months

ended March 31

2019

2020

2020

RMB

RMB

US$ Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income 286,558

537,711

75,941 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities:









Depreciation of property and equipment 48,400

52,381

7,398 Amortization of intangible assets 38,595

39,882

5,632 Share-based compensation 593,074

168,527

23,800 Share of loss (income) on equity method investments 4,504

(1,527)

(216) Impairment loss on long-term investments 4,500

6,000

847 Gain on subsidiary deconsolidation -

(6,676)

(943) Loss on disposal of property and equipment 4

-

- Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts -

(654)

(92) Cash received on investment income distribution -

1,153

163 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable 409,414

(37,979)

(5,364) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (18,189)

1,162

164 Amount due from related parties -

2,123

300 Rental deposits (1,317)

(173)

(24) Deferred tax assets 25,537

2,038

288 Other non-current assets 31,439

14,840

2,096 Accounts payable 32,515

(80,073)

(11,308) Income tax payable (71,558)

20,344

2,873 Deferred revenue 18,842

(21,023)

(2,969) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (185,495)

(154,243)

(21,783) Amount due to related parties (25,965)

4,984

704 Deferred tax liability (15,542)

(9,971)

(1,408) Other non-current liabilities 593

4,670

660 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,175,909

543,496

76,759 Cash flows from investing activities:









Purchase of property and equipment (52,798)

(38,167)

(5,390) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 5

2

- Payment for long-term investments (12,000)

(4,500)

(636) Cash dividend received -

233

33 Cash outflow due to subsidiary deconsolidation -

(1,026)

(145) Purchase of short-term deposits (3,485,005)

(3,300,000)

(466,049) Cash received on maturity of short-term deposits 3,005,005

2,979,140

420,735 Payment for short-term investments (210,000)

(10,000)

(1,412) Cash received from sales of short-term investment 100,000

10,000

1,412 Net cash used in investing activities (654,793)

(364,318)

(51,452) Cash flows from financing activities:









Deferred payment for business acquisition (305,067)

-

- Proceeds from exercise of share options 83

-

- Deferred payment of purchase of property and equipment (94)

-

- Net cash used in financing activities (305,078)

-

- Effect of exchange rate changes (5,730)

7,293

1,028 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 210,308

186,471

26,335 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 2,468,034

2,612,743

368,990 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 2,678,342

2,799,214

395,325

1. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures.













Three months

Three months

Three months

ended March 31, 2019

ended March 31, 2020

ended March 31, 2020

GAAP Amortization

of intangible

assets from

business acquisitions Share-

based

compensation Tax

impacts (ii) Non-GAAP

GAAP Amortization

of intangible

assets from

business

acquisitions Share-

based

compensation Tax

impacts (ii) Non-GAAP

GAAP Amortization

of intangible

assets from

business

acquisitions Share-

based

compensation Tax

impacts (ii) Non-GAAP

RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB

RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB

US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Cost of revenues (1,873,574) 18,021 4,186 - (1,851,367)

(1,876,916) 18,645 6,969 - (1,851,302)

(265,071) 2,633 984 - (261,454) Research and

development (249,431) 2,289 39,730 - (207,412)

(262,159) 2,368 42,760 - (217,031)

(37,024) 334 6,039 - (30,651) Sales and marketing (623,848) 16,853 39,452 - (567,543)

(709,808) 17,436 47,074 - (645,298)

(100,244) 2,462 6,648 - (91,134) General and

administrative (602,596) - 509,706 - (92,890)

(177,249) - 71,724 - (105,525)

(25,032) - 10,129 - (14,903) Cost and operating

expenses (3,349,449) 37,163 593,074 - (2,719,212)

(3,026,132) 38,449 168,527 - (2,819,156)

(427,371) 5,429 23,800 - (398,142) Income from operations 384,424 37,163 593,074 - 1,014,661

594,071 38,449 168,527 - 801,047

83,900 5,429 23,800 - 113,129 Net income attributable to

Momo Inc. 289,317 37,163 593,074 (9,291) 910,263

538,906 38,449 168,527 (9,612) 736,270

76,110 5,429 23,800 (1,357) 103,982





























(ii) Includes tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisition. There is no tax impact related to share-based compensation.

Momo Inc. Unaudited Condensed Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months

ended March 31, 2020

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Net revenues:

















Live video service 2,325,945

6,059

-

2,332,004

329,342 Value-added service 800,103

375,651

-

1,175,754

166,049 Mobile marketing 57,155

-

-

57,155

8,072 Mobile games 12,691

-

-

12,691

1,792 Other services 6,195

-

10,285

16,480

2,327 Total net revenues 3,202,089

381,710

10,285

3,594,084

507,582 Cost and expenses (iii):

















Cost of revenues (1,736,517)

(132,278)

(8,121)

(1,876,916)

(265,071) Research and development (183,900)

(78,259)

-

(262,159)

(37,024) Sales and marketing (394,364)

(315,421)

(23)

(709,808)

(100,244) General and administrative (143,135)

(27,680)

(6,434)

(177,249)

(25,032) Total cost and expenses (2,457,916)

(553,638)

(14,578)

(3,026,132)

(427,371) Other operating income 26,119

-

-

26,119

3,689 Income (loss) from operations 770,292

(171,928)

(4,293)

594,071

83,900 Interest income 129,278

1,472

73

130,823

18,476 Interest expense (19,819)

-

-

(19,819)

(2,799) Impairment loss on long-term investments (6,000)

-

-

(6,000)

(847) Income (loss) before income tax and

share of income on equity method

investments 873,751

(170,456)

(4,220)

699,075

98,730 Income tax (expenses) benefits (168,212)

5,321

-

(162,891)

(23,005) Income (loss) before share of income

on equity method investments 705,539

(165,135)

(4,220)

536,184

75,725 Share of loss on equity method

investments 1,527

-

-

1,527

216 Net income (loss) 707,066

(165,135)

(4,220)

537,711

75,941



















(iii) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:





















Three months

ended March 31, 2020

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Cost of revenues 5,611

1,358

-

6,969

984 Research and development 26,802

15,958

-

42,760

6,039 Sales and marketing 45,441

1,633

-

47,074

6,648 General and administrative 54,984

14,121

2,619

71,724

10,129 Total cost and expenses 132,838

33,070

2,619

168,527

23,800

Momo Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)





















Three months

ended March 31, 2020

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Operating income (loss) 770,292

(171,928)

(4,293)

594,071

83,900 Share-based compensation 132,838

33,070

2,619

168,527

23,800 Amortization of intangible assets from

business acquisitions -

38,449

-

38,449

5,429 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) 903,130

(100,409)

(1,674)

801,047

113,129



















Net income (loss) 707,066

(165,135)

(4,220)

537,711

75,941 Share-based compensation 132,838

33,070

2,619

168,527

23,800 Amortization of intangible assets from

business acquisitions -

38,449

-

38,449

5,429 Tax impacts -

(9,612)

-

(9,612)

(1,357) Non-GAAP net income (loss) 839,904

(103,228)

(1,601)

735,075

103,813

Momo Inc. Unaudited Condensed Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months ended March 31, 2019

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$[2] Net revenues:

















Live video service 2,689,413

-

-

2,689,413

400,735 Value-added service 608,502

295,347

-

903,849

134,678 Mobile marketing 80,729

-

-

80,729

12,029 Mobile games 39,008

-

-

39,008

5,812 Other services 1,557

-

8,363

9,920

1,478 Total net revenues 3,419,209

295,347

8,363

3,722,919

554,732 Cost and expenses (iv):

















Cost of revenues (1,770,038)

(98,856)

(4,680)

(1,873,574)

(279,171) Research and development (184,273)

(65,158)

-

(249,431)

(37,166) Sales and marketing (362,958)

(255,921)

(4,969)

(623,848)

(92,956) General and administrative (114,264)

(479,965)

(8,367)

(602,596)

(89,790) Total cost and expenses (2,431,533)

(899,900)

(18,016)

(3,349,449)

(499,083) Other operating income 10,954

-

-

10,954

1,632 Income (loss) from operations 998,630

(604,553)

(9,653)

384,424

57,281 Interest income 90,858

2,891

29

93,778

13,973 Interest expense (18,989)

-

-

(18,989)

(2,829) Impairment loss on long-term investments (4,500)

-

-

(4,500)

(671) Income (loss) before income tax and share

of income on equity method

investments 1,065,999

(601,662)

(9,624)

454,713

67,754 Income tax (expenses) benefits (167,603)

3,952

-

(163,651)

(24,385) Income (loss) before share of income on

equity method investments 898,396

(597,710)

(9,624)

291,062

43,369 Share of income on equity method

investments (4,504)

-

-

(4,504)

(671) Net income (loss) 893,892

(597,710)

(9,624)

286,558

42,698



















(iv) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:





















Three months

ended March 31, 2019

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Cost of revenues 3,606

580

-

4,186

624 Research and development 21,713

18,017

-

39,730

5,920 Sales and marketing 35,474

3,978

-

39,452

5,879 General and administrative 39,491

467,684

2,531

509,706

75,949 Total cost and expenses 100,284

490,259

2,531

593,074

88,372







































[2] All translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB 6.7112 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for March 29, 2019

as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

Momo Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)





















Three months

ended March 31, 2019

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Operating income (loss) 998,630

(604,553)

(9,653)

384,424

57,281 Share-based compensation 100,284

490,259

2,531

593,074

88,372 Amortization of intangible assets from

business acquisitions -

37,163

-

37,163

5,537 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) 1,098,914

(77,131)

(7,122)

1,014,661

151,190



















Net income (loss) 893,892

(597,710)

(9,624)

286,558

42,698 Share-based compensation 100,284

490,259

2,531

593,074

88,372 Amortization of intangible assets from

business acquisitions -

37,163

-

37,163

5,537 Tax impacts -

(9,291)

-

(9,291)

(1,384) Non-GAAP net income (loss) 994,176

(79,579)

(7,093)

907,504

135,223

