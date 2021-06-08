Momo Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2021

BEIJING, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) ("Momo" or the "Company"), a leading mobile social and entertainment platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2021.

First Quarter of 2021 Highlights

Net revenues decreased by 3.4% year over year to RMB3,470.6 million ( US$529.7 million *) in the first quarter of 2021.

( *) in the first quarter of 2021. Net income attributable to Momo Inc. decreased to RMB461.7 million ( US$70.5 million ) in the first quarter of 2021 from RMB538.9 million in the same period of 2020.

( ) in the first quarter of 2021 from in the same period of 2020. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Momo Inc. (note 1) decreased to RMB633.7 million ( US$96.7 million ) in the first quarter of 2021, from RMB736.3 million in the same period of 2020.

( ) in the first quarter of 2021, from in the same period of 2020. Diluted net income per American Depositary Share ("ADS") was RMB2.14 (US$0.33) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to RMB2.46 in the same period of 2020.

in the first quarter of 2021, compared to in the same period of 2020. Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB2.91 (US$0.44) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to RMB3.34 in the same period of 2020.

in the first quarter of 2021, compared to in the same period of 2020. Monthly Active Users ("MAU") on Momo application were 115.3 million in March 2021 , compared to 108.0 million in March 2020 .

, compared to 108.0 million in . Total paying users of our live video service and value-added service, without double counting the overlap and including 3.5 million paying users of Tantan Limited ("Tantan"), were 12.6 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to 12.8 million for the first quarter of 2020, which included 4.2 million paying users of Tantan.

"The first quarter of 2021 was a good quarter and a decent start to the year 2021", commented Li Wang, CEO of Momo. "We have stepped up our efforts to drive towards the strategic priorities that I set for my team at the beginning of the year. The initiatives we took have started bearing fruits. Despite the negative seasonality MAU reaching a record high, Momo core is on a steady improving trend and will continue to be a very productive and evolving cash cow business. This leaves us ample room to invest in new endeavors beyond Momo and Tantan. I am excited about the growth opportunities that we are seeing in Tantan and have put together a solid plan to unleash their full potential going forward."

_____________________

* This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars, in this press release, were made at a rate of RMB6.5518 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for March 31, 2021 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

First Quarter of 2021 Financial Results

Net revenues

Total net revenues were RMB3,470.6 million (US$529.7 million) in the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of 3.4% from RMB3,594.1 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Live video service revenues were RMB1,962.1 million (US$299.5 million) in the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of 15.9% from RMB2,332.0 million during the same period of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to our structural reform on Momo's core live video business, which was used to revive the long tail content ecosystem. The decrease was partially offset by the growth from Tantan's live video service, and live video service revenues from Tantan were RMB251.2 million (US$38.3 million) in the first quarter of 2021,compared to RMB6.1 million in the same period of 2020.

Value-added service revenues mainly include virtual gift revenues and membership subscription revenues. Total value-added service revenues were RMB1,455.5 million (US$222.2 million) in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 23.8% from RMB1,175.8 million during the same period of 2020. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to the continued growth of the virtual gift business on the Momo application driven by more innovative products and operational ideas launched, and more paying scenarios introduced to enhance the social entertainment experience of Momo users, and to a lesser extent, the increase in the virtual gift revenues of new applications. The increase was partially offset by the decrease in the membership subscription revenues of Tantan, due to the decrease of paying users of Tantan.

Mobile marketing revenues were RMB38.7 million (US$5.9 million) in the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of 32.3% from RMB57.2 million during the same period of 2020. The decrease in mobile marketing revenues was primarily caused by our strategy to underweight the line in terms of resource allocation.

Mobile games revenues were RMB11.2 million (US$1.7 million) in the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of 11.9% from RMB12.7 million in the first quarter of 2020. The decrease in mobile game revenues was mainly due to the continued decrease in quarterly paying users of mobile games.

Net revenues from the Momo segment decreased from RMB3,202.1 million in the first quarter of 2020 to RMB2,901.8 million (US$442.9 million) in the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to the decrease in net revenues from live video service, partially offset by the increase in net revenues from value-added service. Net revenues from the Tantan segment increased from RMB381.7 million in the first quarter of 2020 to RMB567.7 million (US$86.6 million) in the first quarter of 2021, which was mainly due to the increase in net revenues from live video service.

Cost and expenses

Cost and expenses were RMB3,016.3 million (US$460.4 million) in the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of 0.3% from RMB3,026.1 million in the first quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily attributable to: (a) a decrease in revenue sharing with broadcasters related to Momo's core live video service; (b) a decrease in marketing and promotional expenses to promote our core live video services and attract users on Tantan; (c) a decrease in commission fees paid to payment channels. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in revenue sharing with virtual gift recipients for our virtual gift service, and an increase in revenue sharing with broadcasters related to Tantan's live video service.

Non-GAAP cost and expenses (note 1) were RMB2,835.3 million (US$432.8 million) in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 0.6% from RMB2,819.2 million during the same period of 2020.

Income from operations

Income from operations was RMB480.2 million (US$73.3 million) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to RMB594.1 million during the same period of 2020. Income from operations of the Momo segment was RMB573.2 million (US$87.5 million) in the first quarter of 2021, which decreased from RMB770.3 million in the first quarter of 2020. Loss from operations of the Tantan segment was RMB89.3 million (US$13.6 million) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to loss from operations of RMB171.9 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP income from operations (note 1) was RMB661.2 million (US$100.9 million) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to RMB801.0 million during the same period of 2020. Non-GAAP income from operations of the Momo segment was RMB700.5 million (US$106.9 million) in the first quarter of 2021, which decreased from RMB903.1 million in the first quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP loss from operations of the Tantan segment was RMB35.6 million (US$5.4 million) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to non-GAAP loss from operations of RMB100.4 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Income tax expenses

Income tax expenses were RMB91.4 million (US$14.0 million) in the first quarter of 2021, decreasing from RMB162.9 million in the first quarter of 2020. The decrease in income tax expenses was mainly due to the lower profit and tax refund resulted from additional expense deduction related to previous year in the first quarter of 2021.

Net income

Net income was RMB460.9 million (US$70.3 million) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to RMB537.7 million during the same period of 2020. Net income from the Momo segment was RMB551.4 million (US$84.2 million) in the first quarter of 2021, which decreased from RMB707.1 million in the first quarter of 2020. Net loss from the Tantan segment was RMB86.8 million (US$13.3 million) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to net loss of RMB165.1 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP net income (note 1) was RMB633.0 million (US$96.6 million) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to RMB735.1 million during the same period of 2020. Non-GAAP net income from the Momo segment was RMB678.6 million (US$103.6 million) in the first quarter of 2021, which decreased from RMB839.9 million in the first quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net loss of the Tantan segment was RMB42.0 million (US$6.4 million) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to non-GAAP net loss of RMB103.2 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Net income attributable to Momo Inc.

Net income attributable to Momo Inc. was RMB461.7 million (US$70.5 million) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to RMB538.9 million during the same period of 2020.

Non-GAAP net income (note 1) attributable to Momo Inc. was RMB633.7 million (US$96.7 million) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to RMB736.3 million during the same period of 2020.

Net income per ADS

Diluted net income per ADS was RMB2.14 (US$0.33) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to RMB2.46 in the first quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB2.91 (US$0.44) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to RMB3.34 in the first quarter of 2020.

Cash and cash flow

As of March 31, 2021, Momo's cash, cash equivalents, short-term deposits, long-term deposits and restricted cash totaled RMB16,956.0 million (US$2,588.0 million), compared to RMB16,482.3 million as of December 31, 2020. Net cash provided by operating activities in the first quarter of 2021 was RMB501.6 million (US$76.6 million), compared to RMB543.5 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Recent Developments

Resignation and appointment of board directors

On June 4, 2021, Mr. David Ying Zhang resigned from the Company's board of directors for personal reasons, effective as of the same date.

On June 8, 2021, the board of directors of the Company appointed Mr. Ho Kee Harry Man as a new member of the board. Mr. Man joined Matrix Partners China as a founding member of the team with a focus on investments in the mobile internet sector in 2008. Prior to Matrix, Mr. Man was Partner at WI Harper Group and led investments in their China office in the TMT sector. Before WI Harper, Mr. Man led the corporate development teams of two US listed internet and mobile companies, and helped Linktone Ltd. (NASDAQ: LTON) and chinadotcom (Nasdaq: CHINA) in their investments in various sectors respectively. Mr. Man started his career as a management consultant with Arthur Andersen in 1998. Mr. Man has been investing in China since 2000, and always focuses on early stage internet and mobile sectors. During the past 15 years, Mr. Man led investments in Momo (Nasdaq: MOMO), XPENG (US: XPEV), 21Vianet (Nasdaq:VNET), iKang (Nasdaq: KANG), Sungy Mobile (Nasdaq: GOMO), Editgrid (sold to Apple), Career International (SZ: 300662), Didi Chuxing.

Payment of special cash dividends

In March 2021, Momo's board of directors declared a special cash dividend in the amount of US$0.64 per ADS, or US$0.32 per ordinary share. The cash dividend was paid in April 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 13, 2021. The aggregate amount of cash dividends paid was US$132 million.

Execution of share repurchase program

On September 3, 2020, Momo's board of directors authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$300 million of its shares over the next 12 months. As of June 8, 2021, the Company has repurchased approximately 4.77 million ADSs for approximately US$65.5 million on the open market under this program, at an average purchase price of US$13.69 per ADS.

Business Outlook

For the second quarter of 2021, the Company expects total net revenues to be between RMB3.6 billion to RMB3.7 billion, representing a decrease of 6.9% to 4.3% year-over-year. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

Note 1: Non-GAAP measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), we use various non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions.

Reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to our U.S. GAAP financial measures are shown in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details about the non-GAAP financial measures.

Our non-GAAP financial information is provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the historical and current financial performance of our continuing operations and our prospects for the future. Our non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to the GAAP results. In addition, our calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

Our non-GAAP information (including non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income (loss) from operations, net income (loss)，net income attributable to Momo Inc., and diluted net income per ADS) is adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in our results of operations. We compensate for these limitations by providing reconciliations of our non-GAAP measures to our U.S. GAAP measures. Please see the reconciliation tables at the end of this earnings release.

Conference Call

Momo's management will host an earnings conference call on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. Beijing / Hong Kong Time on June 8, 2021).

All participants must preregister online prior to the call to receive the dial-in details. Once preregistration has been complete, participants will receive dial-in numbers, direct event passcode, and a unique registrant ID.

PRE-REGISTER LINK http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4099268

To join the conference, simply dial the number in the calendar invite you receive after preregistering, enter the passcode followed by your registrant ID, and you will join the conference instantly.

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through 9:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time, June 16, 2021. The dial-in details for the replay are as follows:

International: +61-2-8199-0299 U.S. Toll Free: +1-855-452-5696 Passcode: 4099268

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Momo's website at http://ir.immomo.com.

About Momo

We are a leading player in China's online social and entertainment space. Through Momo, Tantan and other properties within our product portfolio, we enable users to discover new relationships, expand their social connections and build meaningful interactions. Momo is a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests and a variety of online recreational activities. Tantan, which was added into our family of applications through acquisition in May 2018, is a leading social and dating application. It is designed to help its users find and establish romantic connections as well as meet interesting people. We also operate a number of other applications to serve different social and entertainment demands from our users.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to our management quotes, our financial outlook for the second quarter of 2021, as well as the amount of, timing, methods and funding sources for repurchases of our shares under the share repurchase program.

Our forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only our belief regarding expected results and events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Our actual results and other circumstances may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and events indicated in these forward-looking statements. Announced results for the first quarter of 2021 are preliminary, unaudited and subject to audit adjustment. In addition, we may not meet our financial outlook for the second quarter of 2021 and may be unable to grow our business in the manner planned. We may also modify our strategy for growth. Moreover, there are other risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ from what we currently anticipate, including those relating to our ability to retain and grow our user base, our ability to attract and retain sufficiently trained professionals to support our operations, our ability to anticipate and develop new services and enhance existing services to meet the demand of our users or customers, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Momo's business operations and the economy in China, the market price of Momo's stock prevailing from time to time, the nature of other investment opportunities presented to Momo from time to time, Momo's cash flows from operations, general economic conditions, and other factors. For additional information on these and other important factors that could adversely affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, please see our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.

Momo Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)







Three months

ended March 31



2020

2021

2021



RMB

RMB

US$

Net revenues:











Live video service 2,332,004

1,962,095

299,474

Value-added service 1,175,754

1,455,513

222,155

Mobile marketing 57,155

38,717

5,909

Mobile games 12,691

11,184

1,707

Other services 16,480

3,087

471

Total net revenues 3,594,084

3,470,596

529,716

Cost and expenses:











Cost of revenues (1,876,916)

(1,938,245)

(295,834)

Research and development (262,159)

(286,493)

(43,727)

Sales and marketing (709,808)

(613,573)

(93,650)

General and administrative (177,249)

(177,962)

(27,162)

Total cost and expenses (3,026,132)

(3,016,273)

(460,373)

Other operating income 26,119

25,900

3,953

Income from operations 594,071

480,223

73,296

Interest income 130,823

96,694

14,758

Interest expense (19,819)

(18,361)

(2,802)

Other gain or loss, net (6,000)

(7,500)

(1,145)

Income before income tax and share of income on equity method

investments 699,075

551,056

84,107

Income tax expenses (162,891)

(91,398)

(13,950)

Income before share of income on equity method investments 536,184

459,658

70,157

Share of income on equity method investments 1,527

1,261

192

Net income 537,711

460,919

70,349

Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (1,195)

(740)

(113)

Net income attributable to the shareholders of Momo Inc. 538,906

461,659

70,462

Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders











Basic 1.29

1.12

0.17

Diluted 1.23

1.07

0.16

Weighted average shares used in calculating net income per ordinary

share











Basic 417,294,242

411,968,817

411,968,817

Diluted 453,331,322

448,171,493

448,171,493



Momo Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months ended March 31

2020

2021

2021

RMB

RMB

US$ Net income 537,711

460,919

70,349 Other comprehensive loss, net of tax:









Foreign currency translation adjustment (867)

(3,802)

(580) Comprehensive income 536,844

457,117

69,769 Less: comprehensive (loss) income attributed to the non-

controlling interest (5,569)

379

58 Comprehensive income attributable to Momo Inc. 542,413

456,738

69,711

Momo Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)













December 31

March 31

March 31

2020

2021

2021 RMB RMB

US$ Assets









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents 3,363,942

3,490,405

532,740 Short-term deposits 7,566,250

7,913,468

1,207,831 Restricted cash 2,130

2,132

325 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of

RMB15,390 and RMB15,785 as of December 31, 2020 and March 31,

2021, respectively 200,831

208,110

31,764 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 613,696

697,656

106,483 Total current assets 11,746,849

12,311,771

1,879,143 Long-term deposits 5,550,000

5,550,000

847,095 Right-of-use assets, net 278,175

261,561

39,922 Property and equipment, net 265,765

248,147

37,875 Intangible assets, net 687,211

652,553

99,599 Rental deposits 21,794

20,435

3,119 Long-term investments 454,996

443,147

67,637 Other non-current assets 94,868

99,152

15,134 Deferred tax assets 32,495

33,102

5,052 Goodwill 4,088,403

4,105,104

626,561 Total assets 23,220,556

23,724,972

3,621,137 Liabilities and equity









Current liabilities









Accounts payable 699,394

698,947

106,680 Deferred revenue 511,617

511,734

78,106 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 854,835

726,767

110,926 Amount due to related parties 19,462

12,307

1,878 Lease liabilities due within one year 132,793

134,612

20,546 Income tax payable 236,490

259,380

39,589 Dividends payable -

865,049

132,032 Deferred consideration in connection with business acquisitions 62,149

46,113

7,038 Total current liabilities 2,516,740

3,254,909

496,795 Deferred tax liabilities 171,803

163,138

24,900 Convertible senior notes 4,658,966

4,681,825

714,586 Share-based compensation liability 875,616

879,213

134,194 Lease liabilities 136,436

124,985

19,076 Other non-current liabilities 25,666

41,760

6,374 Total liabilities 8,385,227

9,145,830

1,395,925 Shareholder's equity (i) 14,835,329

14,579,142

2,225,212 Total liabilities and shareholder's equity 23,220,556

23,724,972

3,621,137











(i): As of March 31, 2021, the number of ordinary shares outstanding was 412,260,535.









Momo Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)





Three months

ended March 31

2020

2021

2021

RMB

RMB

US$ Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income 537,711

460,919

70,349 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities:









Depreciation of property and equipment 52,381

42,543

6,493 Amortization of intangible assets 39,882

36,953

5,640 Share-based compensation 168,527

145,257

22,170 Share of income on equity method investments (1,527)

(1,261)

(192) Loss on long-term investments 6,000

7,500

1,145 Gain on subsidiary deconsolidation (6,676)

-

- Loss on disposal of property and equipment -

22

3 Provision of (income) losses on receivable and other assets (654)

395

60 Cash received on investment income distribution 1,153

-

- Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable (37,979)

(7,580)

(1,157) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,162

(86,677)

(13,229) Amount due from a related party 2,123

-

- Rental deposits (173)

1,359

207 Deferred tax assets 2,038

(607)

(93) Other non-current assets 14,840

12,330

1,882 Accounts payable (80,073)

(1,067)

(163) Income tax payable 20,344

22,891

3,494 Deferred revenue (21,023)

(379)

(58) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (154,243)

(118,972)

(18,159) Amount due to related parties 4,984

(7,156)

(1,092) Deferred tax liability (9,971)

(9,238)

(1,410) Other non-current liabilities 4,670

4,360

665 Net cash provided by operating activities 543,496

501,592

76,555 Cash flows from investing activities:









Purchase of property and equipment (38,167)

(25,183)

(3,844) Payment for long-term investments (4,500)

-

- Purchase of short-term deposits (3,300,000)

(910,000)

(138,893) Cash received on maturity of short-term deposits 2,979,140

569,294

86,891 Payment for short-term investments (10,000)

-

- Cash received from sales of short-term investment 10,000

-

- Cash received on investment income distribution -

5,610

856 Other investing activities (791)

3

- Net cash used in investing activities (364,318)

(360,276)

(54,990) Cash flows from financing activities:









Deferred payment for business acquisition -

(12,907)

(1,970) Repurchase of ordinary shares -

(3,079)

(470) Repurchase of subsidiary's share options -

(2,781)

(424) Net cash used in financing activities -

(18,767)

(2,864) Effect of exchange rate changes 7,293

3,916

601 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 186,471

126,465

19,302 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period 2,612,743

3,366,072

513,763 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period 2,799,214

3,492,537

533,065





Momo Inc.



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures



(All amounts in thousands, except per share data)







1. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures.













Three months

Three months

Three months ended March 31, 2020 ended March 31, 2021

ended March 31, 2021

GAAP Amortization of

intangible assets f

rom business

acquisitions Share-based

compensation Tax

impacts Non-GAAP

GAAP Amortization of

intangible assets

from business

acquisitions Share-based

compensation Tax

impacts Non-GAAP

GAAP Amortization of

intangible assets

from business

acquisitions Share-based

compensation Tax

impacts Non-GAAP





(ii)







(ii)







(ii)

RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Cost of revenues (1,876,916) 18,645 6,969 - (1,851,302)

(1,938,245) 17,311 3,724 - (1,917,210)

(295,834) 2,642 568 - (292,624) Research and development (262,159) 2,368 42,760 - (217,031)

(286,493) 2,199 40,209 - (244,085)

(43,727) 336 6,137 - (37,254) Sales and marketing (709,808) 17,436 47,074 - (645,298)

(613,573) 16,189 17,556 - (579,828)

(93,650) 2,471 2,680 - (88,499) General and administrative (177,249) - 71,724 - (105,525)

(177,962) - 83,768 - (94,194)

(27,162) - 12,785 - (14,377) Cost and operating expenses (3,026,132) 38,449 168,527 - (2,819,156)

(3,016,273) 35,699 145,257 - (2,835,317)

(460,373) 5,449 22,170 - (432,754) Income from operations 594,071 38,449 168,527 - 801,047

480,223 35,699 145,257 - 661,179

73,296 5,449 22,170 - 100,915 Net income attributable to Momo Inc. 538,906 38,449 168,527 (9,612) 736,270

461,659 35,699 145,257 (8,925) 633,690

70,462 5,449 22,170 (1,362) 96,719





























(ii) Includes tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisition.



























Momo Inc. Unaudited Condensed Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)





Three months ended March 31, 2021

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Net revenues:

















Live video service 1,710,889

251,206

-

1,962,095

299,474 Value-added service 1,139,015

316,498

-

1,455,513

222,155 Mobile marketing 38,717

-

-

38,717

5,909 Mobile games 11,184

-

-

11,184

1,707 Other services 1,968

-

1,119

3,087

471 Total net revenues 2,901,773

567,704

1,119

3,470,596

529,716 Cost and expenses (iii):

















Cost of revenues (1,656,895)

(280,989)

(361)

(1,938,245)

(295,834) Research and development (205,330)

(81,163)

-

(286,493)

(43,727) Sales and marketing (326,829)

(286,710)

(34)

(613,573)

(93,650) General and administrative (159,451)

(14,121)

(4,390)

(177,962)

(27,162) Total cost and expenses (2,348,505)

(662,983)

(4,785)

(3,016,273)

(460,373) Other operating income 19,961

5,938

1

25,900

3,953 Income (loss) from operations 573,229

(89,341)

(3,665)

480,223

73,296 Interest income 96,343

305

46

96,694

14,758 Interest expense (18,361)

-

-

(18,361)

(2,802) Other gain or loss, net (7,500)

-

-

(7,500)

(1,145) Income (loss) before income tax and share of income on equity method

investments 643,711

(89,036)

(3,619)

551,056

84,107 Income tax (expenses) benefits (93,602)

2,204

-

(91,398)

(13,950) Income (loss) before share of income on equity method investments 550,109

(86,832)

(3,619)

459,658

70,157 Share of loss on equity method investments 1,261

-

-

1,261

192 Net income (loss) 551,370

(86,832)

(3,619)

460,919

70,349



















(iii) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:































Three months

ended March 31, 2021

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Cost of revenues 2,325

1,399

-

3,724

568 Research and development 30,525

9,684

-

40,209

6,137 Sales and marketing 12,906

4,650

-

17,556

2,680 General and administrative 81,484

2,284

-

83,768

12,785 Total cost and expenses 127,240

18,017

-

145,257

22,170

Momo Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)





























































Three months

ended March 31, 2021

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Income (loss) from operations 573,229

(89,341)

(3,665)

480,223

73,296 Share-based compensation 127,240

18,017

-

145,257

22,170 Amortization of intangible assets from business

acquisitions -

35,699

-

35,699

5,449 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations 700,469

(35,625)

(3,665)

661,179

100,915



















Net income (loss) 551,370

(86,832)

(3,619)

460,919

70,349 Share-based compensation 127,240

18,017

-

145,257

22,170 Amortization of intangible assets from business

acquisitions -

35,699

-

35,699

5,449 Tax impacts -

(8,925)

-

(8,925)

(1,362) Non-GAAP net income (loss) 678,610

(42,041)

(3,619)

632,950

96,606

Momo Inc. Unaudited Condensed Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)





Three months ended March 31, 2020

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$[1] Net revenues:

















Live video service 2,325,945

6,059

-

2,332,004

329,342 Value-added service 800,103

375,651

-

1,175,754

166,049 Mobile marketing 57,155

-

-

57,155

8,072 Mobile games 12,691

-

-

12,691

1,792 Other services 6,195

-

10,285

16,480

2,327 Total net revenues 3,202,089

381,710

10,285

3,594,084

507,582 Cost and expenses (iv):

















Cost of revenues (1,736,517)

(132,278)

(8,121)

(1,876,916)

(265,071) Research and development (183,900)

(78,259)

-

(262,159)

(37,024) Sales and marketing (394,364)

(315,421)

(23)

(709,808)

(100,244) General and administrative (143,135)

(27,680)

(6,434)

(177,249)

(25,032) Total cost and expenses (2,457,916)

(553,638)

(14,578)

(3,026,132)

(427,371) Other operating income 26,119

-

-

26,119

3,689 Income (loss) from operations 770,292

(171,928)

(4,293)

594,071

83,900 Interest income 129,278

1,472

73

130,823

18,476 Interest expense (19,819)

-

-

(19,819)

(2,799) Other gain or loss, net (6,000)

-

-

(6,000)

(847) Income (loss) before income tax and share of income on equity

method investments 873,751

(170,456)

(4,220)

699,075

98,730 Income tax (expenses) benefits (168,212)

5,321

-

(162,891)

(23,005) Income (loss) before share of income on equity method investments 705,539

(165,135)

(4,220)

536,184

75,725 Share of loss on equity method investments 1,527

-

-

1,527

216 Net income (loss) 707,066

(165,135)

(4,220)

537,711

75,941



















(iv) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:

































Three months

ended March 31, 2020

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Cost of revenues 5,611

1,358

-

6,969

984 Research and development 26,802

15,958

-

42,760

6,039 Sales and marketing 45,441

1,633

-

47,074

6,648 General and administrative 54,984

14,121

2,619

71,724

10,129 Total cost and expenses 132,838

33,070

2,619

168,527

23,800



















[1] All translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB 7.0808 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for March 31, 2020 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

Momo Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)









































Three months

ended March 31, 2020

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Income (loss) from operations 770,292

(171,928)

(4,293)

594,071

83,900 Share-based compensation 132,838

33,070

2,619

168,527

23,800 Amortization of intangible assets from

business acquisitions -

38,449

-

38,449

5,429 Non-GAAP income (loss) from

operations 903,130

(100,409)

(1,674)

801,047

113,129



















Net income (loss) 707,066

(165,135)

(4,220)

537,711

75,941 Share-based compensation 132,838

33,070

2,619

168,527

23,800 Amortization of intangible assets from

business acquisitions -

38,449

-

38,449

5,429 Tax impacts -

(9,612)

-

(9,612)

(1,357) Non-GAAP net income (loss) 839,904

(103,228)

(1,601)

735,075

103,813

SOURCE Momo Inc.

