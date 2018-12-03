Momo Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2018

BEIJING, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) ("Momo" or the "Company"), a leading mobile social networking platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2018.

Third Quarter of 2018 Highlights

Net revenues increased 51 % year over year to $ 536.0 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Net income attributable to Momo Inc. increased to $ 85.2 million in the third quarter of 2018 from $ 79.1 million in the same period last year.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Momo Inc. (note 1) increased 22 % to $ 114.3 million in the third quarter of 2018 from $93.8 m illion in the same period last year.

Diluted net income per American Depositary Share ( " ADS " ) was $0.39 , compared to $0.38 in the same period last year.

" " Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was $0.53 , compared to $0.45 in the same period last year.

Monthly Active Users ("MAU") on Momo application were 110.5 million in September 2018, compared to 94.4 million in September 2017 .

Total paying users of our live video service and value-added service, without double counting the overlap, including 3.6 million paying users of Tantan Limited ("Tantan"), were 12.5 million for the third quarter of 2018, compared to 7.3 million for the third quarter of 2017.

First Nine Months of 2018 Highlights

Net revenues increased 57% year over year to $ 1,465.4 million for the first nine months of 2018.

Net income attribut able to Momo Inc. was $332.8 million for the first nine months of 2018, compared with $221.1 million during the same period of 2017.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Momo Inc. (note 1) was $396.7 million for the first nine months of 2018, compared with $258.2 million during the same period of 2017.

Diluted net income per ADS was $ 1.57 for the first nine months of 2018, compared with $ 1.07 during the same period of 2017.

Non-GAAP diluted income per ADS (note 1) was $ 1.87 for the first nine months of 2018 , compared with $ 1.24 during the same period of 2017.

"I am pleased that we delivered solid operational and financial results for the quarter." Commented Yan Tang, Chairman and CEO of Momo. "At the same time we continued to push forward on product and operational fronts, in order to build up longer term growth drivers as we start to look beyond 2018 into next year."

Third Quarter of 2018 Financial Results

Net revenues

Total net revenues were $536.0 million in the third quarter of 2018, an increase of 51% from $354.5 million in the third quarter of 2017.

Live video service revenues were $406.9 million in the third quarter of 2018, an increase of 34% from $302.6 million during the same period of 2017. The growth in live video revenues was contributed by the increase in the quarterly paying users, as well as the increase in the average revenues per paying user per quarter.

Value-added service revenues mainly include membership subscription revenues and virtual gift revenues. The total value-added service revenues were $84.2 million in the third quarter of 2018, an increase of 221% from $26.3 million during the same period of 2017. The year over year increase was primarily attributable to the continuous growth of the virtual gift business on the Momo application and to a lesser extent, the consolidation of Tantan's membership subscription revenues for the whole third quarter of 2018. The growth of the virtual gift business was driven by more paying use cases introduced to enhance the social experience for Momo users.

Mobile marketing revenues were $17.2 million in the third quarter of 2018, a decrease of 1% from $17.4 million during the same period of 2017.

Mobile games revenues were $4.1 million in the third quarter of 2018, a decrease of 49% from $8.0 million in the third quarter of 2017. The decrease in game revenues was mainly due to the decrease in quarterly paying users.

Revenues from other services in the third quarter of 2018 mainly consisted of revenues from Phanta City, a TV variety show co-produced by the Company.

Cost and expenses

Cost and expenses were $442.1 million in the third quarter of 2018, an increase of 66% from $266.3 million in the third quarter of 2017. The increase was primarily attributable to: (a) an increase in revenue sharing with the broadcasters related to our live video service and virtual gift recipients; (b) the produced contents in connection with Phanta City; (c) an increase in personnel related costs including share-based compensation expenses as a result of the Company's rapidly expanding talent pool; (d) an increase in marketing and promotional expenses to enhance our brand awareness and attract users; and (e) an increase in amortization expenses related to the intangible assets from acquisitions.

Non-GAAP cost and expenses (note 1) were $411.7 million in the third quarter of 2018, an increase of 64% from $251.7 million during the same period last year.

Income from operations

Income from operations was $94.6 million in the third quarter of 2018, compared to $89.0 million during the same period last year.

Non-GAAP income from operations (note 1) was $125.1 million in the third quarter of 2018, compared to $103.7 million during the same period last year.

Income tax expenses

Income tax expenses were $21.6 million in the third quarter of 2018, increased from $17.2 million in the third quarter of 2017. The increase was mainly because we generated higher profit in the third quarter of 2018.

Net income attributable to Momo Inc.

Net income attributable to Momo Inc. was $85.2 million in the third quarter of 2018, compared to $79.1 million during the same period last year.

Non-GAAP net income (note 1) attributable to Momo Inc. was $114.3 million in the third quarter of 2018, compared to $93.8 million during the same period last year.

Net income per ADS

Diluted net income per ADS was $0.39 in the third quarter of 2018, compared to $0.38 in the third quarter of 2017.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was $0.53 in the third quarter of 2018, compared to $0.45 in the third quarter of 2017.

Cash and cash flow

As of September 30, 2018, Momo's cash, cash equivalents, term deposits, restricted cash and short-term investment totaled $1,493.6 million, compared to $1,061.2 million as of December 31, 2017. Net cash provided by operating activities in the third quarter of 2018 was $50.9 million, compared to $104.6 million for the same quarter of 2017. The decrease in the operating cash flow for the quarter was primarily because revenues from the TV show Phanta City still sit as accounts receivable on the balance sheet while related costs have largely been paid.

First Nine Months of 2018 Financial Results

Net revenues for the first nine months of 2018 were $1,465.4 million, an increase of 57% from $931.9 million in the same period of 2017, primarily driven by the significant increase in net revenues from live video service and value-added service.

Net income attributable to Momo Inc. was $332.8 million in the first nine months of 2018, compared to $221.1 million during the same period of 2017.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Momo Inc. (note 1) was $396.7 million in the first nine months of 2018, compared to $258.2 million during the same period of 2017.

Diluted net income per ADS was $1.57 during the first nine months of 2018, compared to $1.07 in the same period of 2017.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was $1.87 during the first nine months of 2018, compared to $1.24 in the same period of 2017.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $336.5 million during the first nine months of 2018, compared to $308.0 million in the same period of 2017.

Recent Development - changes to the Board of Directors

The Company also announced several changes to its board of directors (the "Board"). Mr. Yongming Wu, a director and founding partner of Vision Plus Capital and a co-founder of Alibaba Group, has been appointed to be a director of Momo's Board, effective on December 3, 2018. Mr. Wu founded Vision Plus Capital in 2015 and has led several key business segments of Alibaba Group. In addition, Mr. Neil Nanpeng Shen resigned from the Board on December 1, 2018, effective immediately. The resignation of Mr. Neil Nanpeng Shen was not due to any disagreement with the Company regarding its business, finance, accounting and/or any other affairs.

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company expects total net revenues to be between RMB3,655.0 million to RMB3,755.0 million, representing an increase of 43% to 47% year over year and an increase of 0% to 3% quarter over quarter, on a constant currency basis. Excluding the revenues from Phanta City, the Company expects the total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2018 to be between RMB3,624.0 million to RMB3,724.0 million, representing an increase of 42% to 46% year over year and an increase of 4% to 7% quarter over quarter, on a constant currency basis. The Company is not providing the business outlook in USD terms due to the recent volatility and uncertainty in foreign exchange rate. These estimates reflect the Company's current and preliminary view, which is subject to change.

Note 1: Non-GAAP measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), we use various non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions, and provision for income tax related to the amortization of intangible assets.

Reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to our U.S. GAAP financial measures are shown in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details about the non-GAAP financial measures.

Our non-GAAP financial information is provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the historical and current financial performance of our continuing operations and our prospects for the future. Our non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to the GAAP results. In addition, our calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

Our non-GAAP information (including non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, net income attributable to Momo Inc., and diluted earnings per ADS) is adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions, and provision for income tax related to the amortization of intangible assets. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions and provision for income tax related to the amortization of intangible assets charge has been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in our results of operations. We compensate for these limitations by providing reconciliations of our non-GAAP measures to our U.S. GAAP measures. Please see the reconciliation tables at the end of this earnings release.

About Momo

Momo is a leading mobile social networking platform in China. Momo connects people in a personal and lively way through a revolutionary mobile-based social networking platform. With powerful and precise location-based features, Momo enables users to connect with each other and expand relationships from online to offline. Momo's platform includes the Momo mobile application and a variety of related features, functionalities, tools and services that it provides to users, customers and platform partners. Leveraging its social interest graph engine and analysis of user behavior data, Momo is able to provide users a customized experience based on their social preferences and needs. Momo users can maintain and strengthen their relationships through private and group communication tools, content creation and sharing functions, as well as the offline social activities promoted on Momo's platform. Momo users are also able to enjoy live video on our platform. In addition, in May 2018, Momo completed its acquisition of Tantan, a leading social and dating app for the younger generation. Tantan, whose primary users consist of young Chinese singles, is designed to help its users find and establish romantic connections, as well as meet interesting people.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to our management quotes and our financial outlook for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Our forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only our belief regarding expected results and events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Our actual results and other circumstances may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and events indicated in these forward-looking statements. Announced results for the third quarter of 2018 are preliminary, unaudited and subject to audit adjustment. In addition, we may not meet our financial outlook for the fourth quarter of 2018 and may be unable to grow our business in the manner planned. We may also modify our strategy for growth. In addition, there are other risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ from what we currently anticipate, including those relating to our ability to retain and grow our user base, our ability to attract and retain sufficiently trained professionals to support our operations, and our ability to anticipate and develop new services and enhance existing services to meet the demand of our users or customers. For additional information on these and other important factors that could adversely affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, please see our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.

Momo Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

(US dollars in thousands, except per share data)



Three months

First nine months

ended September 30

ended September 30



2017

2018

2017

2018

Net revenues:















Live video service 302,603

406,905

774,597

1,189,378

Value-added service 26,256

84,216

73,759

176,428

Mobile marketing 17,441

17,241

54,348

58,214

Mobile games 8,024

4,097

28,728

16,198

Other services 129

23,511

483

25,151

Total net revenues 354,453

535,970

931,915

1,465,369

Cost and expenses:















Cost of revenues (177,967)

(298,527)

(449,079)

(777,871)

Research and development (13,855)

(36,097)

(32,731)

(78,699)

Sales and marketing (57,734)

(82,809)

(160,815)

(181,704)

General and administrative (16,792)

(24,713)

(44,870)

(61,947)

Total cost and expenses (266,348)

(442,146)

(687,495)

(1,100,221)

Other operating income 897

779

9,371

17,558

Income from operations 89,002

94,603

253,791

382,706

Interest income 6,029

12,155

14,409

27,934

Interest expense -

(3,588)

-

(5,538)

Impairment loss on long-term investments -

-

(4,386)

-

Income before income tax and share of income on equity method investments 95,031

103,170

263,814

405,102

Income tax expenses (17,218)

(21,567)

(46,933)

(79,615)

Income before share of income on equity method investments 77,813

81,603

216,881

325,487

Share of income on equity method investments 1,166

2,428

3,863

5,399

Net income 78,979

84,031

220,744

330,886

Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (110)

(1,125)

(315)

(1,933)

Net income attributable to Momo Inc. 79,089

85,156

221,059

332,819

Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders















Basic 0.20

0.21

0.56

0.82

Diluted 0.19

0.20 *

0.53

0.78 *

Weighted average shares used in calculating net income per ordinary share















Basic 395,926,878

409,378,536

393,469,398

404,744,362

Diluted 417,066,439

445,871,236

414,884,571

428,148,904

























* Net income attributable to Momo is adjusted for interest expense of Convertible Senior Notes for calculation of dilutive EPS.

Momo Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (US dollars in thousands, except per share data)













Three months

First nine months ended September 30

ended September 30

2017

2018

2017

2018 Net income 78,979

84,031

220,744

330,886 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax of nil













Foreign currency translation adjustment 9,021

(36,753)

17,964

(60,755) Comprehensive income 88,000

47,278

238,708

270,131 Less: comprehensive loss attributed to the non- controlling interest (115)

(1,192)

(322)

(2,017) Comprehensive income attributable to Momo Inc. shareholders 88,115

48,470

239,030

272,148

Momo Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets ( US dollars in thousands)









December 31

September 30 2017 2018 Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents 685,827

285,195 Term deposits 373,794

1,182,454 Restricted cash -

9,208 Short-term investment 1,614

16,744 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful

accounts of $90 and $nil as of December 31, 2017 and

September 30,2018, respectively 39,597

92,404 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 82,717

91,892 Amount due from related parties 5,143

8 Total current assets 1,188,692

1,677,905 Property and equipment, net 39,762

48,776 Intangible assets 7,462

156,549 Rental deposits 2,651

2,931 Long term investments 44,337

67,326 Deferred tax assets, non-current 7,197

2,608 Other non-current assets 8,495

10,898 Goodwill 3,401

626,406 Total assets 1,301,997

2,593,399 Liabilities and equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable 74,535

104,836 Deferred revenue 64,865

62,525 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 87,809

89,732 Amount due to related parties 5,804

8,380 Income tax payable 27,033

12,645 Deferred consideration in connection with business

acquisitions -

74,131 Total current liabilities 260,046

352,249 Deferred tax liabilities, non-current 1,866

39,137 Share-based compensation liability -

4,323 Convertible Senior Notes -

708,771 Other non-current liabilities 2,305

3,807 Total liabilities 264,217

1,108,287 Shareholder's equity(Note a) 1,037,780

1,485,112 Total liabilities and shareholder's equity 1,301,997

2,593,399

Note a: As of September 30, 2018, the number of ordinary shares issued and outstanding was 413,200,744.

Momo Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (US dollars in thousands)

Three months

First nine months

ended September 30

ended September 30

2017

2018

2017

2018 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income 78,979

84,031

220,744

330,886 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation of property and equipment 3,220

5,773

7,805

16,232 Amortization of intangible assets 269

5,720

452

8,007 Share-based compensation 14,664

24,974

37,171

58,367 Share of income on equity method investment (1,166)

(2,428)

(3,863)

(5,399) Impairment loss on long-term investments -

-

4,386

- Income on disposal of property and equipment -

(182)

(2)

(182) Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts -

-

85

(92) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable 6,605

(61,716)

6,287

(51,595) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (10,429)

(26,885)

(23,045)

(14,363) Amount due from related parties (506)

1,966

(1,019)

5,102 Rental deposits (27)

(85)

(1,467)

44 Deferred tax assets -

50

73

4,535 Other non-current assets (1,046)

(980)

(1,827)

(6,976) Accounts payable 14,339

23,363

25,960

38,089 Income tax payable 800

(726)

8,843

(15,365) Deferred revenue 1,966

4,790

3,299

(4,532) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (5,574)

(7,692)

19,702

(28,312) Amount due to related parties 2,638

2,536

3,846

2,602 Deferred tax liability (47)

(1,430)

(93)

(2,001) Other non-current liabilities (109)

(182)

684

1,501 Net cash provided by operating activities 104,576

50,897

308,021

336,548 Cash flows from investing activities:













Purchase of property and equipment (7,937)

(10,491)

(19,281)

(24,673) Payment for acquired intangible assets (228)

-

(2,993)

- Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 1

323

8

324 Payment for long term investments (1,350)

(1,176)

(4,979)

(9,666) Prepayment of long term investments -

-

-

(7,398) Payment for business acquisition -

-

-

(514,919) Purchase of term deposits (127,781)

(1,089,995)

(519,749)

(2,279,078) Cash received on maturity of term deposits 99,984

308,569

484,093

1,442,514 Payment for short term investments (855)

(52,045)

(855)

(52,045) Cash received from sales of short term investment -

35,148

-

36,801 Net cash used in investing activities (38,166)

(809,667)

(63,756)

(1,408,140) Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from exercise of options 51

414

461

807 Deferred payment of purchase of property and equipment (13)

-

(217)

(1,322) Capital contribution from non-controlling interest shareholder 73

-

73

- Proceeds from bank loan -

-

-

300,000 Repayment of bank loan -

(300,000)

-

(300,000) Proceeds from issuance of Convertible Senior Notes, net of

issuance cost of $16,703 -

708,297

-

708,297 Net cash provided by financing activities 111

408,711

317

707,782 Effect of exchange rate changes 7,110

(18,932)

14,573

(27,614) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalent and restricted

cash 73,631

(368,991)

259,155

(391,424) Cash, cash equivalent and restricted cash at beginning of period 443,088

663,394

257,564

685,827 Cash, cash equivalent and restricted cash at end of period 516,719

294,403

516,719

294,403





Momo Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures

(US dollars in thousands, except per share data)





1. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures.

























Three months

Three months



ended September 30, 2017

ended September 30, 2018

GAAP

Share-based compensation

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions

Share-based compensation

Non-GAAP

Cost of revenues (177,967)

632

(177,335)

(298,527)

2,672

864

(294,991)

Research and development (13,855)

2,751

(11,104)

(36,097)

339

6,747

(29,011)

Sales and marketing (57,734)

3,492

(54,242)

(82,809)

2,499

6,430

(73,880)

General and administrative (16,792)

7,789

(9,003)

(24,713)

-

10,933

(13,780)

Cost and operating

expenses (266,348)

14,664

(251,684)

(442,146)

5,510

24,974

(411,662)































Income from operations 89,002

14,664

103,666

94,603

5,510

24,974

125,087

Net income attributable to

Momo Inc. 79,089

14,664

93,753

85,156

4,133(a)

24,974

114,263

































First nine months

First nine months



ended September 30, 2017

ended September 30, 2018



GAAP

Share-based compensation

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions

Share-based compensation

Non-GAAP

Cost of revenues (449,079)

1,385

(447,694)

(777,871)

3,563

2,478

(771,830)

Research and development (32,731)

6,218

(26,513)

(78,699)

452

16,097

(62,150)

Sales and marketing (160,815)

8,601

(152,214)

(181,704)

3,332

15,136

(163,236)

General and administrative (44,870)

20,967

(23,903)

(61,947)

-

24,656

(37,291)

Cost and operating

expenses (687,495)

37,171

(650,324)

(1,100,221)

7,347

58,367

(1,034,507)

Income from operations 253,791

37,171

290,962

382,706

7,347

58,367

448,420































Net income attributable to

Momo Inc. 221,059

37,171

258,230

332,819

5,511(b)

58,367

396,697































Notes: (a) Adjustments to exclude the provision for income tax related to amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions of

$1,377 from the unaudited condensed consolidated statements. (b) Adjustments to exclude the provision for income tax related to amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions of

$1,836 from the unaudited condensed consolidated statements.

