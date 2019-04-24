Momo to Report First Quarter 2019 Results on May 28, 2019

BEIJING, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Momo Inc. (Nasdaq: MOMO) ("Momo" or the "Company"), one of China's leading mobile social networking platforms, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 before U.S. markets open on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.

Momo's management will host an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. Beijing / Hong Kong Time on the same day).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

International: +65-6713-5090 U.S. Toll Free: +1-866-519-4004 Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-906601 Mainland China: 4006-208038 Passcode: Momo

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through 9:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time, June 5, 2019. The dial-in details for the replay are as follows:

International: +61-2-8199-0299

U.S. Toll Free: +1-855-452-5696

Passcode: 9359493



Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Momo's website at http://ir.immomo.com.

About Momo Inc.

Momo is a leading mobile social networking platform in China. Momo connects people in a personal and lively way through a revolutionary mobile-based social networking platform. With powerful and precise location-based features, Momo enables users to connect with each other and expand relationships from online to offline. Momo's platform includes the Momo mobile application and a variety of related features, functionalities, tools and services that it provides to users, customers and platform partners. Leveraging its social interest graph engine and analysis of user behavior data, Momo is able to provide users a customized experience based on their social preferences and needs. Momo users can maintain and strengthen their relationships through private and group communication tools, content creation and sharing functions, as well as the offline social activities promoted on Momo's platform. Momo users are also able to enjoy live video on our platform. In addition, in May 2018, Momo completed its acquisition of Tantan, a leading social and dating app for the younger generation. Tantan, whose primary users consist of young Chinese singles, is designed to help its users find and establish romantic connections, as well as meet interesting people.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Momo Inc.

Momo Investor Relations

Ms. Ashley Jing

Phone: +86-10-5731-0538

Email: ir@immomo.com

Christensen

In China

Mr. Christian Arnell

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: carnell@christensenir.com

In US

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com

SOURCE Momo Inc.

