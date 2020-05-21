Mompreneur Launches New Business, Fab Fash to Support Herself During the COVID-19 Pandemic

DETROIT, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. has had to deal with not only a high number of casualties but also with a loss of employment opportunities during the COVID-19. The City of Detroit has been one of the hardest-hit areas with a high number of casualties, and businesses still not reopening. In these testing times, LaShondra White, a mother of six, decided to take this as an opportunity to start her own business after being furloughed from her job in March 2020.

Fab Fash - Spring Collection - Women's & Plus Sizes Fab Fash - Kimono Cardigan

She stated, "My kid and I are doing our best to survive and remain positive during this pandemic. I'm doing my best to use this opportunity for something positive to be a "mompreneur."

Focusing on improving her circumstances, she has launched various businesses to improve possible income opportunities with the launch of businesses like Fab Fash, Crave Cosmetics, and Sheer Faces. Fab Fash is an online clothing store for women that include clothing items for every aesthetic, bespoke pieces and matching accessories, such as jewelry, purses, and shoes. Focusing on being all-inclusive, Fab Fash even caters to plus size women. It is hosted on the online platform called Shopify. As an online store, Fab Fash gives women the convenience to order clothes whenever they want from the comfort of their home.

With Fab Fash, women can expect to get quality clothing pieces, sourced from the U.S., and delivered straight to their homes. White also explained that "I'm a 100% woman-owned, small business. I source all the products from the U.S.A."

Crave Cosmetics is another business launched by White that is an independent cosmetics brand. As a licensed cosmetologist, White possesses the knowledge to craft cosmetics for different skin types. Furthermore, Sheer Faces is a lash studio that is currently on hold but will be opened once the Governor lifts the lockdown.

About the Business

Fab Fash is an online women's clothing brand. It is a small business that focuses on women's apparel, accessories, including bags, shoes and jewelry items. It is owned and run by LaShondra White, a mompreneur who also has two other businesses.

Hours of Operation: 9 AM - 6 PM, E.S.T. for customer service. Online shopping 24/7

for customer service. Online shopping 24/7 Website: https://fabfash.us/

Contact No: (586) 207-7721

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact:

LaShondra White

[email protected]

586.207.7721

SOURCE Fab Fash

Related Links

https://fabfash.us/

