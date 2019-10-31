Moms in Office Endorses Elisa Cardnell, Single Mom Running for Congress to Unseat Dan Crenshaw

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Moms in Office, one of the nation's only political organizations helping progressive moms get elected, endorsed Elisa Cardnell for Congress. Elisa Cardnell is a young Navy vet, single mom, and teacher running against Dan Crenshaw in TX02. Simona Grace, founder of Moms in Office, released the following statement:

"Elisa Cardnell understands on a visceral level what it means to raise a family in our country today and we are proud to endorse her. As a single mom, Elisa makes more compromises before breakfast than Congress makes in a session. She is deeply committed to improving the lives of working families, championing bills such as paid leave or universal childcare. Motherhood in the 2020 election season is no longer something that prevents us from entering the political arena—it is an unstoppable force that will get us elected and advance the cause of all women greatly. Elisa has what it takes to win this seat with our help, she will be a champion for working families."

The number of mothers with young children currently serving in Congress is shockingly low, less than 5%. Rep. Katie Porter (D), the only single mother currently serving in Congress, is making it easier for everyday Americans to seek public office. Her bill, Help America Run Act, or HR 1623 passed the House with unanimous, bipartisan support this week. If the legislation also passes the Senate, Congressional candidates will be allowed to use campaign funds to pay for childcare, dependent care and healthcare premiums.

The Elisa Cardnell for Congress campaign is one of the first campaigns in the country to not just pay for childcare, but to have a part time nanny on the payroll. Running for office has become increasingly difficult for everyday Americans relying on a paycheck and for candidates with caregiving responsibilities, leaving the field wide open for politicians who can afford to give up their jobs. As a result, working-class people and moms face unique challenges when it comes to winning a seat at the table. There are more than 9 million single mothers in the US and Elisa Cardnell could become second only to Rep. Katie Porter to serve in Congress by unseating Dan Crenshaw.

SOURCE Moms in Office

Related Links

https://momsinoffice.org

