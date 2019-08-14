Moms Meet Brings Hit Networking Event Connecting Influencers with Better-For-You Brands to Vancouver

MARLTON, N.J., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 20, 2019, WOW Influencers hit Vancouver, British Columbia with their latest event connecting better-for-you brands with mom bloggers and social media influencers at The New Oxford restaurant. In this intimate networking event hosted by Moms Meet, a division of May Media Group, LLC, brands, bloggers, and influencers had the opportunity to connect and kickstart lasting relationships. Moms Meet, an American company celebrating its tenth year, expanded into Canada in 2017 introducing Canadian moms to products from National Geographic Kids, Baby Mum-Mum, Sisu, Bob's Red Mill, and more. This is their second WOW Influencers event to take place in Canada, with the first in Toronto, Ontario in September 2018.

Vancouver-area mom bloggers and social media influencers enjoyed connecting with better-for-you-brands and each other at this relaxed networking event.

WOW Influencers events provide an ideal setting for brands and influencers looking to collaborate on content creation, product reviews, and marketing campaigns. For influencer attendees like Asia C., this event's unique format offers a fun way for influencers to grow their brand. "We had an absolute blast. Actually, I keep telling everyone it was honestly one of my favorite networking events!"

Brand participants represent the best natural, organic, plant-based, gluten-free, homeopathic, eco-friendly, and educational products looking to make an impact on the mom audience. The powerhouse brands in attendance in Vancouver were Daiya Foods, Baby Mum-Mum, ChildLife, Country Save, Lightlife, Picnicology, Primal Life Organics, and Sisu.

"The most difficult thing for me as a CEO," says Trina Felber, Founder of Primal Life Organics, "is reaching people and getting my message out there. This opportunity was amazing because I got one-on-one time with women who actually influence health-related people and their families. It was a really valuable experience and I highly recommend it".

The next WOW Influencers event will take place in San Diego, California on November 9, 2019. To learn more about upcoming WOW Events and sponsorship opportunities, visit wowevents.momsmeet.com.

About Moms Meet

Moms Meet, an international community of health-minded moms, inspires parents to raise happy, healthy families by connecting them with better-for-you products and services. Moms Meet hosts multiple WOW Events each year across the United States and Canada, including the annual WOW Summit and regional WOW Influencer events.

