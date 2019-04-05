Mon Ethos Pro Athlete Daniel Bower to compete in the 2019 IFBB Los Angeles Grand Prix in Los Angeles, California on Saturday, April 6, 2019.

Danny, who is currently stationed with the Marine Corps in California and hails from Florida, made his debut at the 2018 LA Grand Prix where he took 4th in the Teen Division. He now returns ready and better than ever with a goal to achieve his Pro Card and get nationally qualified with the ultimate ambition of competing at the Olympia. "This event is very important because it was my first show and so I have a huge passion to come back and show what one year brings!" says Bower.