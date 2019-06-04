Mon Ethos Pro Athlete Dustin Pederson to compete in the 2019 IFBB PRO LEAGUE/NPC Northern California Championship in Sacramento, California on Saturday, June 8
Jun 04, 2019, 16:35 ET
SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mon Ethos Pro Athlete Dustin Pederson will travel to Sacramento, California this weekend to compete at the McClellan Conference Center in the IFBB/NPC NorCal Championship event. Hosted by Spectrum Fitness Productions, the NorCal Championship bodybuilding competition begins promptly at 9:00 am, with the evening finals beginning at 6:00 pm and is expected to bring competitors from around the world to compete in IFBB Pro League Bikini and IFBB Pro League Men's Physique competitions as well as NPC Bikini, Figure, Men's and Women's Physique, Classic Physique, and Men's Bodybuilding competitions.
Pederson, based out of Portland, Oregon, is sponsored by RedCon1, one of the leading brands in the supplement industry. "Dustin is in fantastic shape and we're expecting big things from him this weekend in NorCal," says Mon Ethos President David Whitaker.
Spectrum Fitness Productions is one of the leading IFBB Pro League event promotional companies for the past 33 years. Mon Ethos Pro is a Platinum Sponsor of all Spectrum Fitness Productions events and represents some of the top athletes competing in the sport today.
Media & Agent Contact:
Mon Ethos Pro
Phone: 888-575-2664
Email: press@monethos.com
SOURCE Mon Ethos Pro
Share this article