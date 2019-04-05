Mon Ethos Pro Athlete Xavisus Gayden wins IFBB Governors Cup bodybuilding competition

The Governor's Cup competition featured the world's top competitors in IFBB Pro League Bikini and IFBB Pro League Men's Physique divisions, along with NPC Bikini, Figure, Men's and Women's Physique, Classic Physique, and Men's Bodybuilding.

Gayden, who is coached by Body By O, was extremely pleased with his performance, as was his sponsor, Evolife Apparel. "We are totally excited for Xavisus' big win at the Governor's Cup competition," says Evolife CEO Yuki Sorci. "He has been putting in the work, and it shows. Congratulations Xavisus!"

Spectrum Fitness Productions is one of the leading IFBB Pro League event promotional companies for the past 33 years. Mon Ethos Pro is a Platinum Sponsor of all Spectrum Fitness Productions events and represents some of the top athletes competing in the sport today.

