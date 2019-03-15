Mon Ethos Pro Consulting, LLC Wins Battle Over Ownership of Images Against California Based LaPhoto

A Massachusetts state court has awarded Mon Ethos $7,000.00 in damages plus court costs for LaPhoto's attempted extortion and defamation. A payment review date has been scheduled. If LaPhoto refuses to appear or to pay the judgement, Mon Ethos will seek a capias warrant and enforce the judgement through its lawyers in California.

Mon Ethos attorney, Joseph J. Balliro, Jr. is quoted as saying "This was a horrible example of retaliation and extortion. This should be a lesson to anyone who thinks that they can use social media and their industry contacts to force someone to pay what they demand or else. We have courts that resolve disputes. Mon Ethos will not surrender to these kinds of attacks. We will seek justice."

