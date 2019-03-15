Mon Ethos Pro Consulting, LLC Wins Battle Over Ownership of Images Against California Based LaPhoto
Mar 15, 2019, 15:46 ET
BOSTON, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mon Ethos Pro Consulting, LLC, a Massachusetts based athlete and talent management firm, has won a judgement against California based LaPhoto. LaPhoto had claimed it was owed $20,000.00 for images taken of Mon Ethos talent. Although Mon Ethos attempted to resolve the exorbitant charge by LaPhoto, LaPhoto chose instead to launch a social media campaign to harm Mon Ethos and Mon Ethos' ability to retain other photographers costing Mon Ethos thousands of dollars in damages.
A Massachusetts state court has awarded Mon Ethos $7,000.00 in damages plus court costs for LaPhoto's attempted extortion and defamation. A payment review date has been scheduled. If LaPhoto refuses to appear or to pay the judgement, Mon Ethos will seek a capias warrant and enforce the judgement through its lawyers in California.
Mon Ethos attorney, Joseph J. Balliro, Jr. is quoted as saying "This was a horrible example of retaliation and extortion. This should be a lesson to anyone who thinks that they can use social media and their industry contacts to force someone to pay what they demand or else. We have courts that resolve disputes. Mon Ethos will not surrender to these kinds of attacks. We will seek justice."
Media & Agent Contact:
Mon Ethos Pro
Phone: 888-575-2664
Email: press@monethos.com
SOURCE Mon Ethos Pro Consulting LLC
