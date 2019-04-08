Mon Ethos Pro: Fitness Apparel Company, Evolife Apparel, makes a splash at 2019 Los Angeles Grand Prix bodybuilding event.

News provided by

Mon Ethos Pro

Apr 08, 2019, 19:26 ET

BOSTON, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coming off a first-place victory at the Governor's Cup competition in Sacramento, California where MMA Superstar Tito Ortiz awarded him the Top Prize in the Men's Physique division, Evolife Ambassador Xavisus Gayden flew to Los Angeles to compete in the 2019 IFBB/NPC Musclecontest Grand Prix this past weekend. The event was a big showing for both Evolife Apparel, Gayden's sponsor, and his manager, Mon Ethos Pro.

Tito Ortiz and Evolife Apparel congratulate Xavisus Gayden
Tito Ortiz and Evolife Apparel congratulate Xavisus Gayden
Performance Tshirt; https://www.evolifeapparel.com/product/performance-tshirt/
Performance Tshirt; https://www.evolifeapparel.com/product/performance-tshirt/
Zarsee hoodie + Jogger + Long sleeve set; https://www.evolifeapparel.com/product/zarsee-hoodie-jogger-long-sleeve-set/
Zarsee hoodie + Jogger + Long sleeve set; https://www.evolifeapparel.com/product/zarsee-hoodie-jogger-long-sleeve-set/
Unisex Evolife Limited Edition Sweatshirt; https://www.evolifeapparel.com/product/black-sweater/
Unisex Evolife Limited Edition Sweatshirt; https://www.evolifeapparel.com/product/black-sweater/
V1 Sports Bra; https://www.evolifeapparel.com/product/v1-sports-bra/
V1 Sports Bra; https://www.evolifeapparel.com/product/v1-sports-bra/
Scallop Bottom Stringer; https://www.evolifeapparel.com/product/scallop-bottom-stringer/
Scallop Bottom Stringer; https://www.evolifeapparel.com/product/scallop-bottom-stringer/
Zarsee hoodie + Jogger + Long sleeve set; https://www.evolifeapparel.com/product/zarsee-hoodie-jogger-long-sleeve-set/
Zarsee hoodie + Jogger + Long sleeve set; https://www.evolifeapparel.com/product/zarsee-hoodie-jogger-long-sleeve-set/
V1 Performance Legging; https://www.evolifeapparel.com/product/v1-performance-legging/
V1 Performance Legging; https://www.evolifeapparel.com/product/v1-performance-legging/
Evolife Apparel; https://www.evolifeapparel.com
Evolife Apparel; https://www.evolifeapparel.com
Performance Tshirt; https://www.evolifeapparel.com/product/performance-tshirt/
Performance Tshirt; https://www.evolifeapparel.com/product/performance-tshirt/
Tito Ortiz and Evolife Apparel congratulate Xavisus Gayden
Performance Tshirt; https://www.evolifeapparel.com/product/performance-tshirt/ Zarsee hoodie + Jogger + Long sleeve set; https://www.evolifeapparel.com/product/zarsee-hoodie-jogger-long-sleeve-set/ Unisex Evolife Limited Edition Sweatshirt; https://www.evolifeapparel.com/product/black-sweater/ V1 Sports Bra; https://www.evolifeapparel.com/product/v1-sports-bra/ Scallop Bottom Stringer; https://www.evolifeapparel.com/product/scallop-bottom-stringer/ Zarsee hoodie + Jogger + Long sleeve set; https://www.evolifeapparel.com/product/zarsee-hoodie-jogger-long-sleeve-set/ V1 Performance Legging; https://www.evolifeapparel.com/product/v1-performance-legging/ Evolife Apparel; https://www.evolifeapparel.com Performance Tshirt; https://www.evolifeapparel.com/product/performance-tshirt/

Gayden, who is currently on active duty with the United States Marine Corp, is sponsored by Evolife Apparel, an innovative new fitness apparel company that sells hoodies, sweatshirts, t-shirts, long sleeved shirts, bottoms, tank tops and hats and is owned by MMA Fighter, Bodybuilder and Model Yuki Sorci.

Based in Japan, Evolife Apparel can be found on the bodies of a number of athletes in the bodybuilding community, such as Xavisus Gayden, among other up and coming competitors. Evolife Apparel sells men's fitness clothing along with women's fitness clothing. This innovative brand The brand is currently expanding into the U.S. via a sponsorship of athletes with Mon Ethos Pro.

Media & Agent Contact:
Mon Ethos Pro
Phone: 888-575-2664
Email: press@monethos.com

SOURCE Mon Ethos Pro

Related Links

http://www.monethos.com

Also from this source

Renato Menezes will compete in the 2019 IFBB Los Angeles Grand...

David Whitaker, Founder of the Boston based agency Mon Ethos Pro, ...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Mon Ethos Pro: Fitness Apparel Company, Evolife Apparel, makes a splash at 2019 Los Angeles Grand Prix bodybuilding event.

News provided by

Mon Ethos Pro

Apr 08, 2019, 19:26 ET