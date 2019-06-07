Mon Ethos Pro President David Whitaker announces signing of IFBB Bodybuilder Suraqah Shabazz ahead of 2019 IFBB NorCal Championship competition
BOSTON, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the 2019 IFBB NorCal Championships approaching this weekend in Sacramento, California, IFBB Pro Bodybuilder, Suraqah Shabazz has announced his signing with athlete management firm Mon Ethos Pro. Shabazz, a native of Chicago, Illinois and first responder firefighter with the Chicago Fire Department, will be competing this Saturday, June 8 at the McClellan Conference Center in McClellan Park, CA (Sacramento) at the 2019 NPC Northern California Championship.
Shabazz, who debuted as a Pro in 2016, is an experienced competitor who is looking forward to continuing his impressive showings on the road to competing once again at the Olympia competition later on this year. "Shabazz has the drive and determination necessary to make it big in this sport, and we are very much looking forward to working with him on his quest to success," says David Whitaker, Mon Ethos Pro's President.
Mon Ethos Pro is an athlete and talent consulting company that represents some of the top athletes competing in sport today.
