Mon Power Completes Improvements to Enhance Service Reliability

FAIRMONT, W.Va., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mon Power, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), has completed a series of improvements to its distribution system that are designed to reduce service interruptions for approximately 4,580 customers.

Completed this year, the projects include the construction of new lines to connect customers to a backup power feed for faster service restoration, the installation of voltage regulators to improve power restoration capabilities, and the proactive replacement of overhead equipment to enhance service reliability for customers.

"These strategic improvements support our efforts to provide safe and reliable electric service to our customers, helping to reduce the frequency and duration of power outages across our service area," said Jim Myers, president of FirstEnergy's West Virginia operations.

The completed work includes the following:

In Doddridge and Monongalia counties, improvements to existing lines that tie customers to alternate circuits, providing backup power in the event of a power outage. This will help reduce the duration of power outages for 227 customers in the West Union area and 559 customers in the Toms Run area.



and counties, improvements to existing lines that tie customers to alternate circuits, providing backup power in the event of a power outage. This will help reduce the duration of power outages for 227 customers in the area and 559 customers in the Toms Run area. In Marion County , the construction of a new power line tying 583 customers in the Bunners Ridge area to an alternate circuit. The new power line will help reduce the duration of an outage by switching customers to a backup line for faster service restoration.



, the construction of a new power line tying 583 customers in the area to an alternate circuit. The new power line will help reduce the duration of an outage by switching customers to a backup line for faster service restoration. In Braxton and Calhoun counties, the installation of new bidirectional voltage regulators to improve power restoration capabilities for approximately 153 customers in the Frametown area and 120 customers in the Grantsville area. When customers experience an outage, these regulators help ensure that backup power from an alternate circuit flows in the proper direction.



and counties, the installation of new bidirectional voltage regulators to improve power restoration capabilities for approximately 153 customers in the area and 120 customers in the area. When customers experience an outage, these regulators help ensure that backup power from an alternate circuit flows in the proper direction. In Marion , Mineral and Wetzel counties, the installation of new overhead equipment, such as crossarms and insulators, to enhance reliability for 1,554 customers in the Hundred area, 1,054 customers in the Elk Garden area and 330 customers in the Doolin Run area.

Mon Power is working on additional reliability projects that are scheduled for completion in late 2021 and early 2022. The company also continues to clear vegetation around nearly 5,700 miles of power lines as part of its 2021 tree trimming program. Maintaining proper clearances around electrical equipment and removing dead or diseased trees can help reduce the frequency and duration of power outages, especially those due to severe weather.

Mon Power serves about 395,000 customers in 34 West Virginia counties. Follow Mon Power at www.mon-power.com, on Twitter @MonPowerWV and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MonPowerWV.



FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

Related Links

http://www.firstenergycorp.com

