Monaco® Cocktails Announces Expanded Distribution With Sam's Club

NEW Sun Crush: Recently released in July 2021 , it combines tequila with delicious orange for a bright and bubbly mashup of flavors.

Lime Crush: Reminiscent of a sparkling margarita, it is perfectly balanced premium tequila with hints of grapefruit.

Citrus Rush: With hints of citrus, vanilla and floral notes, it combines vodka with an energy drink taste, but without the caffeine.

Blue Crush: Styled after a Blue Hawaiian, it mixes premium vodka, gin, rum and tequila.

"As we rapidly grow our retail footprint, we are excited to introduce a new variety 12-pack to nearly 300 Sam's Clubs stores and increase access for our best-selling RTD flavors to consumers across the United States," shares Don Deubler, CEO of Atomic Brands. "The demand for canned cocktails is booming, and our new variety pack is a testament to our commitment for bringing even more convenient formats to the marketplace that customers are seeking."

All of Monaco's® ready-to-drink varieties are perfectly premixed, and deliver two shots of premium spirits and 9% ABV in each 12 oz. sustainable can, with no gluten or malt.

The new Monaco® Cocktails 12-pack is exclusively available for $22.98 at select Sam's Club stores across the United States, with focused distribution in Florida, California, Illinois, Michigan and Ohio, while supplies last. Monaco® Cocktails also retails at convenience stores nationwide for $2.50-2.99/12 oz. can. To find a retailer near you, please visit the store locator.

About Atomic Brands

Chicago-based Atomic Brands was founded in 2006, launching a line of premium spirit-based cocktail beverages under the Monaco® brand name in 2012. The company's products combine a unique blend of actual distilled spirits (9% alcohol content per container) with high-quality ingredients to provide a unique craft and artisan cocktail experience in the convenience and accessibility of sustainable beverage cans. For further information, please visit drinkmonaco.com and follow @drinkmonaco on Instagram and Facebook.

