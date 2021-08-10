Monaco® Expands Craft Cocktail Portfolio with Launch of New Ready-To-Drink Classic Mai Tai

Launching just in time for National Mai Tai Day on August 30 th , the Monaco® Classic Mai Tai is a refreshing craft cocktail that tastes like paradise in a can. Featuring two shots in every 12oz can and 9% ABV, it combines light and dark rum with tropical notes and orange curaçao. Perfect for any occasion with the convenience of an on-the-go format, the Classic Mai Tai offers a well-crafted flavor with no gluten or malt.

"With the revival of classic cocktails on the rise, we are excited to bring consumers a new RTD variety that meets this growing demand for pre-mixed, premium cocktails," said Don Deubler, CEO of Atomic Brands. "Rum is increasing in popularity amongst drinkers, and the launch of our Classic Mai Tai marks our first rum variety in our Craft Cocktail line. This modern twist on a retro tiki cocktail allows consumers to enjoy a classic cocktail bar experience on-the-go or at home, and transports them to an island paradise with every sip."

As a leader in the RTD alcohol category, the launch of the Classic Mai Tai is Monaco®'s next step in expanding its Craft Cocktail line of bartender-inspired varieties. With the portfolio currently including a Kentucky Mule, made with bourbon and ginger beer, and a Moscow Mule, featuring vodka and ginger, the Classic Mai Tai brings a rum varietal to the line. Like all canned cocktails from Monaco®, the Craft Cocktail line provides perfectly pre-mixed RTD options, with two shots of premium spirits and high-quality ingredients in sleek, sustainable cans.

The Monaco® Classic Mai Tai is currently available at convenience stores nationwide for $2.50-2.99/12oz can, with pipelined expansion to additional retail channels. To find a retailer near you, please visit the store locator .

For more information on Monaco® Cocktails, please visit: drinkmonaco.com , and follow along on Instagram and Facebook (@drinkmonaco).

About Atomic Brands

Chicago-based Atomic Brands was founded in 2006, launching a line of premium spirit-based cocktail beverages under the Monaco® brand name in 2012. The company's products combine a unique blend of actual distilled spirits (9% alcohol content per 12oz can) with high-quality ingredients to provide a unique craft and artisan cocktail experience in the convenience and accessibility of sustainable beverage cans. For further information, please visit drinkmonaco.com and follow @drinkmonaco on Instagram and Facebook .

