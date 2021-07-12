Monarch Air Group Achieves ARGUS Registered Charter Broker Rating

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ARGUS International is pleased to announce Monarch Air Group has achieved its Registered Charter Broker Rating, highlighting Monarch Air Group's commitment to its customers and the integrity of its operations.

The Registered Charter Broker Rating is awarded to brokers who have demonstrated successful implementation of industry best practices for their flight operations. ARGUS Registered Charter Brokers voluntarily submit all operations documents for review and sign the Air Charter Association (also known as BACA) pledge, committing to maintain the highest professional standards in their day-to-day business activities.

"Achieving the Registered Charter Broker Rating distinguishes Monarch Air Group from others in the industry and displays its commitment to integrity with its operation," said Joe Moeggenberg, CEO of ARGUS International, Inc. "We are excited to work with another operation that pledges compliance with all applicable rules, regulations, and customer-dictated preferences."

"Customer satisfaction has always been a top priority for us, and we highly value repeat business and referrals," stated David Gitman, president and CEO of Monarch Air Group. "Last year we experienced exponential growth due to the pandemic, and this year we see an even higher rate of growth due to the development of our advanced private jet charter quoting tool. This prestigious ARGUS rating provides our customers with an independent verification of our expertise and high standards."

The ARGUS Registered Charter Broker Rating demonstrates a continued commitment to ongoing quality improvement in all areas of the organization.

Learn more about the ARGUS Registered Charter Broker Ratings here: https://www.argus.aero/aircraft-broker/

About Monarch Air Group

Monarch Air Group is a private jet charter provider founded in 2006. Unrelenting commitment to safety, phenomenal customer service and cutting edge technology propelled the company's growth for over 15 years. Monarch's pristine clientele includes private families, captains of industry, business owners, government entities and NGOs. Along with providing highly competitive private air charter solutions, Monarch is proudly involved in humanitarian efforts worldwide. To learn more about Monarch Air Group, please visit https://monarchairgroup.com.

About ARGUS International Inc.

ARGUS International, Inc. (ARGUS), a member of the SGS Group, is the worldwide leader in specialized aviation services that allow organizations to improve their operational and business decision making with software solutions. ARGUS Charter operator ratings are the most recognized and requested independent source of overall operator quality in the business aviation space. ARGUS subsidiaries include ARGUS PROS, the leading provider of onsite safety audits, and PRISM, a worldwide leader in safety management systems, certification, and consultation services. ARGUS was founded in 1995 and headquartered in Colorado. To learn more about ARGUS International, please visit www.ARGUS.aero.

