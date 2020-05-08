Monarch Awarded $3.9M Federal Grant to Continue Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder Services Expansion

ALBEMARLE, N.C., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of Health and Human Services' Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) announced earlier this week that it will award Monarch an additional two-year, $3.9 million grant to continue expanding vital services for people with serious mental illness and substance use disorders through the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) model in Stanly County.

Funding for this grant is provided through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and will continue through April 2022.

Monarch's CCBHC Clinic is located at 350 Pee Dee Avenue in Albemarle, NC.

Over the next two years, Monarch estimates it will serve more than 2,000 adults and children with serious mental illness, emotional disturbance, long-term chronic addiction, mild or moderate mental illness and substance use disorders, as well as physical health conditions. CCBHC services will be provided at Monarch's behavioral health outpatient office at 350 Pee Dee Ave. in Albemarle.

The CCBHC model is part of the National Excellence in Mental Health and Addiction Treatment Expansion Act. This legislation expands the number of CCBHCs to increase access to community mental health and substance use treatment services while improving Medicaid reimbursement. CCBHC key goals include mental health and addiction treatment access; opioid crisis service expansion; primary care health screenings; expanded behavioral health support for veterans; and collaboration among community care partners.

"Monarch is honored to receive this grant to continue our work as a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic. The CCBHC model provides a framework for comprehensive behavioral health care that directly impacts the lives of those with mental illness and substance use disorders," said Monarch President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Peggy Terhune.

"We know that in the wake of COVID-19, the mental health needs of our communities will only increase. These services are critical, and this grant will ensure we can respond with comprehensive behavioral health care for people who need it most," Terhune noted.

In September 2018, Monarch was the only North Carolina recipient of a SAMHSA grant to support the development of CCBHC services in Stanly County. As a result of that funding, Monarch launched a Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) program for outpatient, office-based opioid treatment. Over the last 18 months, Monarch also significantly expanded care management and nursing services in its Stanly County clinic to better provide whole-person care and enhance coordination between Monarch and other service providers.

As a result of this new award, Monarch's plans for continued expansion of services include:

Support for patients immediately following mental health-related hospitalizations and emergency department visits.

Occupational therapy services to enhance treatment outcomes.

A community-based peer recovery center.

Additional services to treat co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders.

Screening for HIV and Hepatitis A, B and C.

Increased community education and outreach on mental health and substance use disorders.

"We are grateful to our federal partners for this funding, and to North Carolina legislators who continue to advocate for the CCBHC model of care at the state and federal level," Terhune concluded.

Established in 1958, Monarch provides support statewide in North Carolina to thousands of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, mental illness and substance use disorders. The organization is nationally accredited by The Joint Commission. To learn more about Monarch, please call (866) 272-7826 or visit www.MonarchNC.org.

