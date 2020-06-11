Moncler SpA and Interparfums SA Sign a License Agreement for Fragrances

The launch of the first fragrance line is expected within Q1 2022.

Remo Ruffini, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Moncler SpA, said: "Interparfums' renowned expertise and creativity make it the ideal partner to develop a fragrance that is perfectly aligned with Moncler's DNA and unique identity. The launch of Moncler's first fragrance line is consistent with our selective brand extension strategy further enriching the clients' experience with the brand."

Philippe Benacin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Interparfums SA, added: "This is a great achievement for us. Moncler is the only luxury brand associated to mountains, nature and constant search for innovation and evolution. Moncler has always stood for uniqueness, authenticity, quality and excellence. Its achievements are absolutely distinctive, and we are certain that its uniqueness will be successfully translated into a fragrance."

About Moncler SpA:

Moncler was founded at Monestier-de-Clermont, Grenoble, France, in 1952 and is currently headquartered in Italy. Over the years, the brand has combined style with constant technological research assisted by experts in activities linked to the world of the mountain. The Moncler outerwear collections marry the extreme demands of nature with those of city life. In 2003, Remo Ruffini took over the company, of which he is currently Chairman and CEO. Moncler manufactures and directly distributes the clothing and accessories collections under the brand Moncler through its boutiques and in exclusive international department stores and multi-brand locations.

About Interparfums SA:

Founded by Philippe Benacin and Jean Madar in 1982, Interparfums develops, manufactures and distributes prestige perfumes and cosmetics as the exclusive worldwide licensee for Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, S.T. Dupont and Van Cleef & Arpels. The company is also the owner of Lanvin fragrances and the Maison Rochas. With products sold in over 100 countries worldwide through a selective distribution network, in 2019 Interparfums had consolidated sales of €484 million accompanied by an operating margin of 15% and €200 million in net cash. The Company is listed on Euronext Paris with a market capitalization of €1.5 billion.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1179710/Interparfums_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1179711/Moncler_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Interparfums

Related Links

https://www.interparfums.fr

