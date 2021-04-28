MONDAY: National Press Club to highlight three major cases on World Press Freedom Day

All three journalists - Ressa, Tice, and Gutierrez-Soto - are past recipients of the Club's John Aubuchon Award — the NPC's highest honor for press freedom. Each is still struggling for freedom.

Attendees will experience a virtual platform that looks and feels just like a visit to the National Press Club, The World's Leading Professional Organization for Journalists™, and can navigate between three main events:

A major address by Maria Ressa , who will provide an update on her case in the Philippines , where she faces up to seven years in prison for a conviction on trumped-up charges of "cyber libel." After her remarks she will be in conversation with Jason Rezaian of The Washington Post .

A unique perspective on the case of Austin Tice, the Marine veteran and Polk Award-winning journalist that has been held in Syria for more than eight years. Austin's niece Maia who just turned 11 will discuss her memories of her uncle and her advocacy for him in school and her neighborhood. Maia will be interviewed by National Press Club President Lisa Matthews.

An update on the case of Emilio Gutierrez-Soto, a Mexican journalist driven from his hometown by death threats from the military, which was acting on behalf of cartels. Gutierrez-Soto has been fighting for asylum ever since. He was almost deported in late 2017. Now, with a new administration, there is renewed hope for asylum in this case. Joining in the conversation will be Kathy Kiely of the University of Missouri School of Journalism and Lynette Clemetson of the Knight Wallace Program at the University of Michigan. John Donnelly, Chair of the Club's Press Freedom Team, will moderate the program.

Guests are welcome to experience one or all of these programs and may also visit the social lounge for conversation about these cases with NPC members and press freedom advocates from many of our other sponsoring organizations.

Registration is free, however donations are encouraged, and will support the National Press Club's ongoing press freedom efforts and activities — including offsetting costs of programs like this one.

