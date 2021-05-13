Mondrian Shoreditch London to open July 2021

sbe Chief Operating Officer Chadi Farhat said , "We are very proud to collaborate with Jamie Reuben and his family in bringing the iconic Mondrian brand back to London. The city has been and will continue to be a thriving hub for our lifestyle offerings, and myself and my team are excited to re-establish Mondrian as one of London's most innovative destinations for lifestyle, hospitality, culinary and mixology experiences for locals and travellers alike."

Reuben Brothers said, "We are delighted to be partnering with Accor and sbe to open a European flagship Mondrian hotel which will enhance Shoreditch's already thriving artistic contribution to our capital. Mondrian Shoreditch will be a go-to luxury lifestyle brand for culinary and culture-seekers from all over the world."

The 120-bedroom property - including 13 suites - will sit in the midst of Shoreditch, East London's creative and cultural hub: an area that captivates the energy and playful DNA of the Mondrian brand. As a leading lifestyle brand, Mondrian recognises the cultural vibrancy of a place and elevates it - intertwining guest offerings with local highlights and bringing the essence of East London to the hotel and vice versa. Mondrian Shoreditch will collaborate with local personalities and brands to highlight their lifestyle approach to hospitality, via partnerships including artistic pop-ups and live performances in The Screening Room, a private room and bar. The property will also offer a premium co-working space, visionary dining and mixology concepts and boasts a rooftop pool and lounge by an award-winning team, just in time for the summer - a rarity for Londoners and always in high demand.

Dining

Mondrian Shoreditch presents a host of truly enriching and elevated experiences via its portfolio of diversely distinct luxury brands. On the lower ground, world-famous chef Dani García introduces BIBO, a Spanish kitchen serving tapas with courtyard seats and Garcia's first outpost in London. Mondrian Shoreditch will also be host to a new all-day café and cocktail bar - Christina's Shoreditch. Christina's Shoreditch will only source products from local independent suppliers (farmers, growers and community bakeries), start-ups and brands with social impact. Guests will also have access to the exclusive Altitude Rooftop for breakfast. The space will otherwise be exclusively for members of The Curtain, the hotel's private members club. Mondrian Shoreditch's culinary venues are a testament to the hospitality hallmarks of the Mondrian brand.

Dani García said, "It is an honor to open our first UK based restaurant alongside our amazing partners Accor and the Reuben Brothers, and we are excited to establish the property as the heart of the Shoreditch food scene. I have always been fascinated by the vibrant energy of London and look forward to welcoming guests to our restaurant in the Mondrian hotel which is sure to become a true icon in the district of Shoreditch."

The Curtain Members Club

The well-known Curtain Members' Club will re-open at the hotel. A co-working space will also be available for members on the ground floor - The Design Studio - and will provide a world-class offering with a newly scheduled and diverse range of weekly events - from panel discussions, to live music and club nights with local talent. The Design Studio will be a prime location for corporates and local creatives looking for a luxury day-office away from home-working. Members also enjoy exclusive access to Altitude Rooftop, The Lounge, Rose Bar, and the event space.

Design

Award-winning interior design studio Goddard Littlefair led design for Mondrian's public spaces and food and beverage venues. The hotel has been significantly refreshed in line with the upbeat and individual spirit of Mondrian hotels. The reception and lobby are playful and reflective with significant artwork installations for guests to discover, typical of the Mondrian design portfolio. The double height ground floor bar showcases large-scale artwork hand-painted onto concrete by Fred Coppin and the rooftop bar dressed with striped and festooned shade structures will appeal to the guest and locals alike. The new BIBO restaurant by chef Dani García was also designed by Goddard Littlefair who dovetailed the identity of Mondrian spirit with García's culinary legacy. The guestroom refurbishment encapsulates a luxurious, theatrical aesthetic with fresh white brick walls and artwork selections that invite witty appreciation. Dakota Development, a subsidiary of sbe, led by President Joe Faust, provided technical service support for the entire development process.

The opening follows the company's recent launch of Mondrian Seoul Itaewon, and announcement to open Mondrian Bordeaux and Mondrian Cannes in 2022. The return of the Mondrian brand to London reflects the continued strategic expansion of the brand's international footprint, which will include soon-to-be announced Mondrian properties in Australia, the Dominican Republic, Germany, the Maldives, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

About Mondrian

Mondrian is more than a hotel: it's a way of travel. Known for its groundbreaking design and progressive programming it is a "must" destination for locals or travelers. Mondrian is always at the heart of the most exciting cultural scenes in the world, serving up innovation and creativity for everyone. Mondrian provides a playful framework so that guests and locals alike can immerse themselves in the culture of each city it inhabits. Design is at the center of the Mondrian experience with hotels designed by some of the world's most famous architects and designers, including Philippe Starck and Marcel Wanders. With five properties in Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Doha and Seoul, the brand is on track to more than double its footprint by 2023, with upcoming openings in London, Bordeaux, Cannes, Australia's Gold Coast and more. Mondrian Hotels & Residences is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,100 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries. Learn more at MondrianHotels.com

About Reuben Brothers

Reuben Brothers is a leader in private equity, real estate investment and development, and debt financing. Its investments include data centres, racecourses, hotels and pubs, aerodromes, media and data centres. Reuben Brothers resource heritage is today represented through energy investments, shipping, metal warehousing and mining. The company's real estate holdings are significant in scale and broadly diversified, encompassing office, retail, hotel, residential and infrastructure properties across the world. Reuben Brothers' philanthropic arm, the Reuben Foundation, was formed in 2002 and makes essential contributions to the advancement of healthcare and education worldwide. For further information on the Reuben Foundation please visit www.reubenfoundation.com

Images and lead in rate:

Nightly rates at Mondrian Shoreditch London start from £299 inclusive of VAT and breakfast. For more information please visit MondrianShoreditch.com.

Exterior and render images can be downloaded here (please credit Goddard Littlefair).

