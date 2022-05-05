SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Monetary Metals® has recently closed a $4.5 million equity capital raise, bringing the total funds raised to over $8.5 million. The goal of the capital raise is to support the company to scale up.

This round was oversubscribed, like all previous rounds. The company aimed to raise $3 million.

Monetary Metals® is Unlocking the Productivity of Gold™ by offering a Yield on Gold, Paid in Gold® Monetary Metals Completes Latest Capital Raise Investors Support Revolutionary Way to Invest in Gold

The founder and CEO of Monetary Metals, Keith Weiner commented, "We had strong investor interest in our company during this equity raise, because we have created a new market, demonstrated traction, and anticipate continued exponential growth."

Monetary Metals offers investors the ability to earn interest on their gold holdings, increasing their total ounces over time. The company does not charge storage fees, thus maximizing returns for clients.

The company's Gold Fixed Income offering is emerging as an alternative to dollar fixed income investments, and savings accounts. Investors can earn 2-3% on gold and silver, instead of fractions of a percent on dollars. High net worth individuals, investors within the gold industry, family offices, and institutions are among those opening accounts.

Monetary Metals has been paying a yield on gold, in gold, since 2016. Its business has been growing exponentially and is now exploring bigger opportunities. Monetary Metals has a proven track record of about 40 true gold (and silver) leases, and the world's first true gold bond.

Notable investors in this round included Daniel Oliver Jr, Founder and Manager at Myrmikan Capital, and Director of The Committee for Monetary Research and Education. "Monetary Metals allows companies to return to the relative stability of a gold standard and thereby mitigate exposure to the instability of political and speculative money. Their success so far is encouraging"

Mickey Fulp, a prominent geologist who focuses on gold, also participated. "Monetary Metals' business model allows a portion of my gold holdings to generate a rate of return over a short period of time. It's hard to beat that as an investment in a negative real interest rate world."

For more information on Monetary Metals and its Gold Fixed Income investments, visit: monetary-metals.com and: monetary-metals.com/investing/gold-fixed-income/.

About Monetary Metals

Monetary Metals® is Unlocking the Productivity of Gold™ by offering a Yield on Gold, Paid in Gold® to investors, and Gold Financing, Simplified™ to gold-using businesses (mints, miners, refiners, jewelers, etc.). In addition, the company's market analysis and proprietary charts, including the gold forward rate, are utilized by gold investors and gold-using businesses globally. The company's content is widely syndicated on gold, alternative investing, and mainstream sites.

Contact:

https://monetary-metals.com

Interested members of the press should view our media page and contact us at: [email protected] or: Joseph Finora & Associates at [email protected] ; 646-829-1264

SOURCE Monetary Metals & Co.