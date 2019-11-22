Monetization of Customer Data: New Line of Businesses - Consumer Compensation Model

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Monetization of Customer Data: Perspectives and Beyond" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With the modernization of and advances in technology, an entirely new kind of currency has emerged: data. Just like any other high-value commodity, data has gained popularity in leaps and bounds in the last decade. Huge amounts of data are being generated in households, companies, hospitals, schools and almost everywhere technology is used.



This data, once organized, offers an immense potential for communities and industries. Advances in data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) are further propelling the applications of data usage in novel areas.



For instance, an innovative marketing and social engagement platform company, Sideqik, is actively developing AI-based solutions to allow marketers to better understand the trends driving their brands, influencers and marketplaces.



The Report Includes:

An overview of customer data monetization

Information on biological and healthcare data

Explanation of why there is a need to establish balance between customer independence and business advantages

Coverage of government regulation and guidelines that impact data protection and privacy for all individual citizens

Review of recent developments and case studies related to data security



Key Topics Covered:



Data in Today's World? Value of Data Types of Customer Data and Their Potential Concerns About Data Privacy Data Privacy Regulations Data Ownership Dilemma Data Monetization: A New Market New Line of Businesses: Consumer Compensation Model Personal Data Marketplaces and Blockchain Technology How are Consumers Paid for Data? Monetization of Customer Data: What is the Market Worth?



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oiik2b

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

