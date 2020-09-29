MonetizeMore Recognized as One of Canada's Top Growing Companies by Globe and Mail

VANCOUVER, B.C., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MonetizeMore is proud to be recognized on the 2020 Report on Business Ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies by the Globe & Mail.

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. MonetizeMore earned its spot (224 of 400) with a three-year growth rate of 181%.

CEO & Founder Kean Graham Delivering a Speech at MonetizeMore MonetizeMore Company Retreat 2020

"Being among the Top Growing Companies in Canada is symbolic of how hard our team has worked and their level of talent. We're proud to be an example of Vancouver's innovation and entrepreneurship."- Kean Graham, CEO of MonetizeMore.

Launched in 2019, the Canada's Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. Companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify.

The full list of 2020 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine available at tgam.ca/TopGrowing

"The stories of Canada's Top Growing Companies are worth telling at any time, but are especially relevant in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic," says James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "As businesses work to rebuild the economy, their resilience and innovation make for essential reading."

"Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the 400 businesses on this year's Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "Their growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers."

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844.

About MonetizeMore

MonetizeMore started in 2010, now has over 170 team members across North America, Europe, Southeast Asia & Latin America. MonetizeMore's divisions have grown to fuel Gross Revenues of $30M Canadian dollars and Net Revenues of $5M. Expanding from our core offering of ad operation services to our PubGuru ad tech suite that empowers ad monetized publishers.

