MonetizeMore Wins the 2021 Google (GCPP) Customer Satisfaction Award

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MonetizeMore , a leading monetization partner for web publishers and app developers, has been recognized with the CSAT (Customer Satisfaction) Award at the Google Certified Publishing Partner Summit 2021, adding to the Google Innovation Award in 2020.

MonetizeMore is specifically awarded for financial transparency, improvements in the payment process, and overall publisher customer satisfaction. CSAT Award winners are selected based on the results of the annual GCPP Publisher Satisfaction Study and the product improvements made from publisher feedback.

"MonetizeMore's mission is to empower ad monetized publishers. That is why PubGuru , PubGuru Ad Inspector , and Traffic Cop exist. We improve these products and build new tools based on the feedback of our publisher partners. I thank each one of our partners for their valuable feedback throughout the years that resulted in this award," says Kean Graham, CEO, and Founder, MonetizeMore.

"One of the major pieces of feedback we got from our publishers was confusion around payments. Now our ad platform PubGuru shows updated payment balances and next payout details per ad network to give publishers added transparency and peace of mind. Accounting does not need to bug ad ops every time they need to get the ad revenue numbers—they can check PubGuru instead. The next steps are automated payments and ad network payment tracking. Thanks to these changes, we have seen a significant reduction in churn and an overall increase in our CSAT score," he adds.

Since the inception of the company in 2010, MonetizeMore has earned a reputation as one of the industry's most customer-centric companies. The company continues to set new standards for its publisher customers by being transparent, fair, and supportive. As a result, publishers have rewarded MonetizeMore with high ratings, positive reviews, and repeat business.

To learn more about MonetizeMore's Google Certified Publishing Partner status, visit https://cutt.ly/EYw1fhr

About MonetizeMore

MonetizeMore is a fast-growing ad tech company with 200+ team members across North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Latin America. The company is trusted by 800+ publishers to manage their ad revenue optimization in 40 countries through their actionable ad platform called PubGuru, including Google award-winning tool Traffic Cop protecting from invalid traffic and bot attacks.

