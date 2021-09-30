Money Experience Summit 2021: MX Innovator Awards Recognize Industry Leaders

"Organizations around the world are harnessing the power of data to define the future of money experiences and empower their customers to be financially strong," said Nate Gardner, Chief Customer Officer at MX. "The MX Innovator Awards are our way of recognizing those brands that are leading the way with new products and services that will change the future of money forever."

The 2021 MX Innovator Award winners include:

U.S. Bank

U.S. Bank launched innovative solutions that increased user engagement with transactions and provided customers with personalized financial insights.

U.S. Bank uses MX data enhancement to cleanse, categorize, and enrich its transaction data -- and shows MX-cleansed transactions, merchant logos, categories and location as part of its online and mobile experiences. The bank is using MX data to power its transaction history, new spending and budgeting experiences. By partnering with MX, to-date, U.S. Bank has enriched billions of transactions, improving the experience for its millions of online and mobile users.

The Points Guy

The Points Guy (TPG) developed a new app that uses AI and machine learning to help consumers maximize travel experiences while minimizing spending by using points and miles to their fullest potential.

TPG started working with MX in November 2019 and launched the TPG app to the public this month (September), using MX's aggregation solution to aggregate rewards data. The app empowers TPG users to optimize rewards points so they can experience desired travel destinations. By launching the app, TPG hopes to make travel easier for millions of people and help them efficiently use points and miles to see the world.

"As award travel gets more complex, reliable data becomes increasingly important for us," said Zach Bartholomew, Director of Product Management at The Points Guy. "MX's dedication to data quality gives us the confidence to push the boundaries of what's been possible in the points miles industry."

MetLife

MetLife developed a new mobile app called Upwise that will help consumers build positive financial habits and feel a sense of progress. MetLife partnered with MX to aggregate financial data, establishing secure and reliable connections so consumers can see all their financial accounts in one place and understand where their money is going. Additionally, MetLife used MX to power its app with data-driven and personalized insights that help consumers meet their financial goals.

MetLife, which quietly made the Upwise app available in August, hopes to provide consumers with a personalized tool in their pocket that will help them target the areas they want to improve and take the necessary steps to build their financial health.

"We really hope that people will get a sense of progress from this app," said Meredith Ryan-Reid, Senior VP of Financial Wellness and Engagement at MetLife. "We want them to feel like 'I can do this,' and see that one step at a time all the small changes will make a big difference."

CIBC

CIBC and MX collaborated in 2020 to develop CIBC Insights, an AI-powered financial tool that supports clients in building healthy financial habits, for increased saving and more mindful spending. CIBC Insights uses APIs that enable clients to see their transactions categorized and analyzed in the CIBC mobile app, offering personalized financial guidance for each client

In working with MX, CIBC has provided its millions of clients with personalized, proactive financial advice to help them become more informed, take action and achieve their ambitions.

