Money Mailer® Introduces Affordable Solo Mail - The Money Mailer® + One™ Postcard

CYPRESS, Calif., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Money Mailer®, a longtime leader in direct marketing, recently announced the launch of the all new Money Mailer® + One™ Postcard.

In working with the United States Postal Service*, Money Mailer® is now able to offer one, stand-alone postcard mailed along with, but not inside, the Money Mailer® shared mail envelope, for a very affordable price. The postcard is the latest addition to Money Mailer's® growing suite of print and digital marketing solutions and helps businesses gain exclusive exposure in their local community since only one may be mailed at a time.

The Money Mailer® + One™ Postcard is now available to help business owners tell their own unique story to Money Mailer's® select audience. Since only one postcard is mailed in conjunction with the Money Mailer® Shared Mail Envelope, advertisers can now reach their target audience for a fraction of the price of traditional solo mail.

With its glossy, 2-sided, full-bleed design, the Money Mailer® + One™ Postcard gives an advertiser a unique opportunity to stand out in mailboxes resulting in a higher response from consumers. The exclusivity The Money Mailer® + One™ Postcard provides gives entrepreneurs a clear marketing advantage over their competitors.

"Our specialty for the past 40 years has been executing marketing campaigns directly to the consumer's mailbox, and for the past 20 years, focusing on supporting the consumer demand that Money Mailer® creates, with a fully-integrated, digital marketing program. It's the perfect omni-channel marketing program for businesses of all sizes. Now, with the introduction of the new Money Mailer® + One™ Postcard, we're able to do this at an even deeper level," said John Patinella, CEO of Money Mailer®. "This new solo mail postcard is a tool business owners can use to create a cohesive and impactful digital and direct mail marketing campaign."

The launch of the Money Mailer® + One™ Postcard comes right at the time where Money Mailer® is celebrating its 40th Anniversary and a time where innovation and marketing engineering is at its highest in the company's history. With four decades of experience helping businesses find success, Money Mailer® aims to continue providing a dynamic, multi-channel marketing program helping business owners achieve their goals.

To learn more about Money Mailer's® suite of marketing products and solutions, visit moneymailer.com.

About Money Mailer®

Money Mailer® is a leader in the U.S. direct marketing industry, has been certified for 12 consecutive years as a World-Class Franchise by the Franchise Research Institute and was Entrepreneur Magazine's #1 Business Services/Advertising Services franchise in 2016. Money Mailer® delivers hyper-local savings to consumers through shared direct mail, postcard solo mail, mobile, online, email and social media, and helps businesses affordably and accurately reach these consumers. For more information, visit www.MoneyMailer.com

*Money Mailer® is a non-exclusive partner of the U.S. Postal Service.

