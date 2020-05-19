Money Management International Meets Growing Consumer Demand in Florida, Opens Tampa Office

SUGAR LAND, Texas, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Money Management International (MMI), a leader in nonprofit financial education and empowerment, today announced the opening of a location in Tampa, Florida. A bilingual counselor will staff the office at 100 South Ashley Drive. While services at the branch are temporarily paused due to COVID-19, confidential one-on-one consultations will soon be available by appointment. In the interim, certified experts are available by phone and online 24/7.

Upon counseling 45,000 Floridians since 2015, and helping local debt management clients repay more than $86 million in the same period, MMI is proud to launch a new location in the Tampa Bay area. The announcement is especially timely, as Florida is among the top three states from which MMI is receiving COVID-19-related counseling requests.

"MMI has a strong history in West Central Florida and we are affirming our commitment to the community by providing bilingual services in Downtown Tampa," said Emanuel Rivero, Director of Counseling at MMI. "Over the last few years, we've seen a significant influx of Tampeños navigating a variety of financial challenges. Our physical presence here was a natural next step and will afford us new opportunity to stabilize households and strengthen neighborhoods."

Florida is a key market for MMI, as more than 500,000 residents accessed the organization's online resources over the past five years. Additionally, Tampa is a leading region for MMI's housing counseling activities, with more than 2,000 households seeking mortgage or rental support in 2019 alone.

The nonprofit previously operated as Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Central Florida & The Florida Gulf Coast (est. 1974) before merging with Clearpoint, a division of MMI, in 2009. MMI maintains another location in Florida, with its award-winning Hispanic Center for Financial Excellence in Miami.

